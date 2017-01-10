Ellen Pao
Crunch Report | Fitbit Acquires Vector Smartwatch

  1. Fitbit acquires the Vector smartwatch startup, as the wearable giant continues its roll-up
  2. Marissa Mayer resigning from Yahoo board as remaining company renames itself Altaba
  3. Apple says Consumer Reports MacBook Pro battery testing used flawed methods
  4. Sources: Amazon quietly acquired AI security startup harvest.ai for around $20M

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Ellen Pao

    • Bio Ellen Pao is the interim [CEO of Reddit](https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/reddit). Previously Ellen Pao joined Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers as a junior partner in 2005. Prior to KPCB, Ellen held various operating roles at BEA, including head of business development for products, site manager for new mobile products, and lead for new engineering efforts in India. She also served in …
    • Full profile for Ellen Pao

  • Fitbit

  • Kapor Capital

  • Marissa Mayer

    • Bio Marissa Mayer is CEO of Yahoo. Previously as a VP at Google, Marissa Mayer led the product management and engineering efforts of Google's local, mobile, and contextual discovery products including Google Maps, Google Maps for Mobile, Local Search, Google Earth, Street View, Latitude and more. At 36 years old, she was also the youngest member of Google's executive operating committee. During her …
    • Full profile for Marissa Mayer

  • Panasonic

    • Founded 1918
    • Overview Panasonic Japan manufactures and sells various electronic and electric products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. The company provides digital AV products, including flat TVs and projectors, Blu-ray disc players and recorders, Blu-ray disc theaters, DVD players and recorders, DVD home theaters, digital cameras, digital video cameras, dual cameras, accessories, and other products; mobile …
    • Location Kadoma, 32
    • Categories Consumer Electronics, Hardware, Software, Navigation
    • Website http://www.panasonic.net/
    • Full profile for Panasonic

