Samsung’s CES presence was extremely light on mobile content this year, but the hardware giant did manage to sneak in a little bit of mobile news before the week was out.

Yesterday, the company finally dropped the long awaited iOS version of its Gear S app, which brings iPhone and iPad compatibility to its line of wearables – namely the Gear Fit 2 band, along with its Gear S2 and new S3 smartwatches.

For its part, Samsung has promised a wide range of compatibility between the devices, including the standard notifications, Find my Gear, health data syncing and the ability to download and install apps onto the Gear devices.

The arrival marks delivery on a eagerly awaited promise, but iOS app isn’t compatible with all of Samsung’s Gear wearables yet, and it’s already started getting pretty mixed reviews on iTunes, with users complaining about a limited feature set, including the inability to use Samsung Pay, one of the Gear S3’s chief selling points.