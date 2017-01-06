Gillmor Gang: Open and Shut
The Gillmor Gang — Robert Scoble, Keith Teare, Frank Radice, Kevin Marks, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, December 16, 2016. This was the last recording of the Gillmor Gang in 2016, and the final minutes included a sharp exchange between Robert Scoble and myself. Subsequently Robert decided to stop appearing on the show. I wish him well and thank him for his participation over the years.
@stevegillmor, @scobleizer, @kevinmarks, @fradice, @kteare
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
