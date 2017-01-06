A view from Andreessen Horowitz on the questions shaping the future of autonomous vehicles

Everything that moves, says a16z partner Frank Chen, will go autonomous.

But what does that really mean? In this presentation from the a16z Summit, Chen goes over the 16 most commonly asked questions about autonomous cars, and what their answers might be: Will we progress level by level, or go straight to Level 5, i.e. full automation? Will they use LIDAR or not? What blend of software techniques will be used? What rules of the road (traffic lights!) will become a thing of the past, and how will insurance be affected?

You can’t understand autonomous vehicles without understanding these 16 basic and essential questions — and the issues at stake tied to them — in this concise overview that covers everything you’re wondering about autonomous vehicles in a nutshell.

Featured Image: mato181/Shutterstock