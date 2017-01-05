Technics just announced the Grand Class SL-1200GR turntable at CES 2017. It’s basically just a slightly adjusted version of the SL-1200G that they announced last year.

Vinyl enthusiasts were hoping that this would be a budget model, but that might not be the case at all. Technics has yet to release any official pricing information, yet Gizmodo is reporting that the price should come in around $2,000 (compared to the $4,000 model announced last year).

If the new “budget” Technics deck is seriously going to cost two grand, I think it’s safe to say that the real Technics is dead (again).

Every DJ on the planet wants the Technics SL-1200 MK2. It’s one of the most popular turntables in the world, and you can grab a used one on eBay for under $1000 right now.

Why on Earth would anyone pay $2k+ for a new version when there are tons of high quality used Technics SL-1200 MK2 available?

Why would anyone pay for a new Technics turntable when there dozens of comparable options out there for a fraction of the price?

Pansonic rebooted Technics to appeal to the countless DJs longing for the return of the famed turntable brand. Over 27,000 DJs signed a petition to get the decks back in production a few years ago.

It makes perfect sense why Panasonic decided to bring back the Technics name, but what returned from the abyss wasn’t Technics at all.

Keep trying to justify the “brand equity” of the Technics name. The reality is that Panasonic has destroyed the Technics name with this rebirth.

This isn’t Technics anymore. It’s just overpriced.