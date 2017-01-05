We are thrilled to introduce the participants in the Hardware Battlefield 2017. These startups represent what we at TechCrunch feel are the most interesting, most promising early-stage hardware companies being built. Whether medical devices, construction safety, healthy lifestyles or electric vehicles are your fancy, we’ve got you covered with this batch.

Over the past month these companies have been working tirelessly to push that last run off the manufacturing line, get approved by the app store and prep their crowdfunding campaigns. They’ll have the chance to showcase all their hard work onstage in front of our expert panel of judges.

This year, those experts include Noramay Cadena, co-founder and managing director, MakeInLA; Jeff Clavier, managing partner, SoftTech VC; Helen Greiner, founder and CTO, CyPhy Works; Brian Krzanich, CEO, Intel; Jen McCabe, director, Foxconn; Greg Revelle, CMO, Best Buy and many more!

We’ll be running three straight days of exciting presentations live from the Sands Lobby. If you’re in Las Vegas, visit us at our broadcast booth (you don’t need a show pass to stop by). Battlefield pitches are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The finals, where our top startups compete for $50,000 and the Metal Man Trophy, take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Winners will be announced Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Hardware Battlefield stage is in the entry hall to the Sands Expo at CES, where there is no need for a CES badge to attend. Visitors can watch the competition live at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and the finals at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

In case you can’t make it to the live pitches, Battlefield companies will also be showcasing in Eureka Park in the Sands, Hall G – 51217. Look for the iconic TC green — you can’t miss it.

And let’s not forget our Wild Card entry. In addition to our pre-selected participants, startups showcasing in Eureka Park can compete for our Editor’s Choice spot. To apply, teams can make an Instagram video no longer than 60 seconds and submit it by 1pm each day. Caption the video with #TCBattlefield and add a company contact email. Your submission will be reviewed by the TC Editorial Staff.

And so we present the 2017 Hardware Battlefield participants (in order of appearance).

11:00AM-Thursday, 1/5

SmartyPans

Japet

Stratio

2:00PM-Thursday, 1/5

ShapeScale

Bloomlife

Venneos

Wild Card

11:00AM-Friday, 1/6

Siren Care

Matibabu

Munro

2:00PM-Friday, 1/6

Pillar Technologies

BLITAB

Wild Card