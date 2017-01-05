Blockstack, formerly called Onename, just raised $5.3 million

Blockstack, a three-year-old, New York-based decentralized Internet and developer platform for secure, server-less apps, has raised $5.3 million in new funding led by earlier investor Union Square Ventures, shows a new SEC filing that was processed yesterday.

The company, a Y Combinator graduate formerly known as Onename, said in an October interview with The Observer that it has been designing an alternative browser powered by the bitcoin blockchain that it imagines will enable users to store all their posts, photos, messages, and calendar appointments in their own cloud sites.

In short, web surfers would no longer leave a trail of the data they’ve generated with powerhouses like Facebook and Google unless they want to grant companies access to it.

At a TedxNewYork talk last year, Blockstack cofounder and CTO Muneeb Ali crystalized the point of the company, saying this “new internet takes away power from these large companies and takes it to where it always belonged, with the people.”

We reached out to the company earlier today and will update this post with more information if and when we can. In the meantime, here’s how it works, from its site:

Building on Blockstack starts with single-page applications built in Javascript that are downloaded onto user devices. Developers plug into blockstack.js, which provides APIs for authenticating the user, grabbing application data from the user, and storing new application data with the user (encrypted and backed up to cloud storage). The blockchain is [then] utilized to maintain a cross-application identity system, securely mapping user IDs to usernames, public keys, and data storage URIs.

Blockstack passed through YC in the summer of 2014 as a startup looking to streamline bitcoin transactions. As TC reported at the time, the company aimed to offer a single page that allowed users to send and receive money from other bitcoin users by offering a verified name page where users could click a single button and type a name into a wallet application. Today, the company clearly sees opportunities beyond exchanging money.

Blockstack previously raised $120,000 from YC, followed by a $1.33 million seed round from SV Angel, AngelList cofounder Naval Ravikant, investor Shana Fisher, and Union Square Ventures, among others.