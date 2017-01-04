There are so many damn TVs at CES it’s rare for one to get my attention — but Sony just announced a new TV for their flagship Bravia line that actually looks great.

It’s a 4K HDR OLED TV that Sony is calling the A1E series. The TV has an edge-to-edge design and is stand-less — meaning it sits directly on the ground and has a back leg that it leans against.

It could also be put on a table, but part of what I thought made it look so cool is that it was leaning directly on the floor. The back stand that it leans on is where the TV’s processor and other essential parts are housed.

This edge-to-edge design means there are no speakers around the TV. But instead of just putting speakers in the rear, Sony says that sound will come from the screen itself — using new technology it is calling Acoustic Surface.