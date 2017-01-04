Hardware
LIVE from Sony’s 2017 CES press conference

It’s not officially CES until Sony takes the stage here in Vegas. Actually, it’s not technically CES until tomorrow morning, either way, but here we are at the Las Vegas Convention Center, nonetheless.

This week is always a big one for the hardware giant, hitting a broad spectrum of the company’s various hardware categories. It’s always a big show for TVs/video for the company. Bigger, skinnier flat screens, Blu-ray players galore and 4K, 8K and all the various other Ks.

It’s also been a fairly big show for Sony’s offerings in the past, so maybe some news on the speaker and Walkman front. Phones are a possibility, but most manufacturers seem to be holding off for MWC in a month or two to make their big announcements on that front.

Whatever the case, join us here live at 5PM ET to find out what the future holds for Sony.

Featured Image: Jamie McCall/Flickr UNDER A Creative Commons license 2.0 LICENSE (IMAGE HAS BEEN MODIFIED)

