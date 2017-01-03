Crunch Report | Intel Buys 15% of Here Mapping Business
Next Story
Here is Faraday Future’s first production car, the FF 91
Today’s Stories
- Home robot Kuri is like an Amazon Echo designed by Pixar
- Nokia Closes Its $2.8B Sale Of Here To The Audi, BMW And Daimler Car Consortium
- This electric bus company just raised $140 million
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted & Edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES