Acer’s new rugged Chromebook 11 N7 is designed to withstand drops and drinks

Yes, it’s true: Chromebooks aren’t for everyone. But Acer has a new Chromebook that it thinks is good for people who berate their computers (or just work in unforgiving conditions).

The Chromebook 11 N7 is battle-tested and fulfills the U.S. MIL-STD 810G military standard. It can take up to 132 pounds of downward force on the top cover, with corners designed to take the blunt force off of impacts. Rubber keys on the spill-resistant keyboard (which can drain 11 oz of liquid) means that even the most fragile parts of the laptop stay intact.

Oh, and of course it can take a drop of up to four feet. As for weight: It’s a hefty 2.98 pounds (considering screen size).

Specs-wise, you won’t find too much to be impressed by here, mostly because of its price point and because it’s a Chromebook. It has an Intel Celeron dual-core processor (1.6 to 2.4GHz TurboBoost), an 11.6-inch screen at 1366 x 768 resolution, 16GB or 32GB of storage, an HD webcam, stereo speakers and, lastly, a 4090 mAh battery. Ports-wise, you get 2 USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a Kensington lock slot and a charging port.

So, if you’re clumsy and/or work in an environment that would destroy most technology, the Chromebook 11 N7 may be for you. It launches this month for $229.