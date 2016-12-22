This bed with built-in subwoofer, TV, lamp and power outlets may be your last purchase, ever

Furlenco’s new “Pod” might just be the most outrageous product hitting the market this holiday season. The Bangalore, India based furniture rental startup has always had a penchant for targeting the millennial subset, but this is something else entirely — because as any 20-something knows, adding a bed to things makes them universally more practical.

The Pod includes a 32-inch mounted television, Bluetooth connectivity, 2:1 channel speakers with a serious subwoofer, an adjustable reading light, ports to charge your gear, a bookshelf and, for good measure, a bed.

The startup’s entire model is based on the premise that renting furniture is easier than buying it, especially when you live in an apartment and move frequently. So if you want to get your hands on one of these, you’ll need to come up with 2999 Rupees per month, or roughly $44. The team is also selling a lower priced 2499 Rupee version ($37), but it lacks an included TV. Seriously though, what’s a bed without a TV anyway? Lame.

Unfortunately, this is all assuming you live in Bangalore, Mumbai or Pune. The rest of us are out of luck for now. If it ever does make it to the States, I’m calling for the end of the world as we know it. Beds are pretty much already the desks of the 21st century and the Pod is a natural extension of this.

It also presents a half-decent business opportunity for the upwardly mobile. Like the air-mattress-in-closet before it, your unethical Airbnb self kinda wants to put dividers around a handful of these bad boys and charge $2500+ a month, each.

It’s all fine and good until the efficiency of the Pod starts to kill off your personal relationships. The five people sharing one in the video below would probably result in some sick, home-cooked, version of Survivor. Heck, we’d all probably start forgetting to eat if we couldn’t find some way to hack a Google Home to open the door for our friendly neighborhood Postmate.