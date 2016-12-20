meetup
pitcher
rsvp
technology
computing

Join me tomorrow for a pre-holiday New York Micro-Meetup

Posted by
Next Story

Revenues are down, but BlackBerry’s earnings still give investors hope as the company pivots

The holidays are upon us and I’m holding another micro-meetup as part of the NYSG at Houston Hall on December 21 at 7pm. This is another meet and greet event for networking and some light pitching/drinking so come on out with your demo and your pitch memorized.

These are very informal events that I like to hold to keep talking to folks in the NYC tech world so consider it a nice opportunity to meet some cool people and drink some brews.

After the holiday I’ll set up some more formal pitch-offs and other good stuff in advance of Disrupt in NYC so keep watching this space and I hope to see you next week. You can RSVP here.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • meetup
  • pitcher
  • rsvp
  • technology
  • computing
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Revenues are down, but BlackBerry’s earnings still give investors hope as the company pivots

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard