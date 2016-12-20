Join me tomorrow for a pre-holiday New York Micro-Meetup

The holidays are upon us and I’m holding another micro-meetup as part of the NYSG at Houston Hall on December 21 at 7pm. This is another meet and greet event for networking and some light pitching/drinking so come on out with your demo and your pitch memorized.

These are very informal events that I like to hold to keep talking to folks in the NYC tech world so consider it a nice opportunity to meet some cool people and drink some brews.

After the holiday I’ll set up some more formal pitch-offs and other good stuff in advance of Disrupt in NYC so keep watching this space and I hope to see you next week. You can RSVP here.