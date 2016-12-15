The Arduino MKRZero is a teenier, tinier DIY board for hardware hackers

What do you buy for someone who has everything? Either a pink fairy armadillo or an Arduino MKRZero. I’d recommend going with the Arduino.

The MKRZero is basically a really, really small microcomputer with a number of outputs and headers as well as a battery management system and USB control. It’s great for learning or building 32-bit applications and it’s small enough to fit inside almost anything.

What can you do with it? A few things including building a DIY Theremin and a money spewing “Make It Rain” machine that spits out dollars when you clap your hands. Obviously your results may vary.

Little boards like this one are great fun and are always valuable experimental and hacking tools. At a mere $22 you could probably pick one of these up and learn a little Arduino programming in your spare time which is more than you can say for a pink fairy armadillo. All that little guy will teach you is how to love again.