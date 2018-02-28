VIDEO Google Clips
Designed for enterprise, PullString Converse lets anyone create Alexa apps
PullString, the voice technology company that began its life as ToyTalk, and counts among its customers brands like Mattel, Activision, and Samsung, is today publicly launching software that allows non-technical creative professionals the ability to design, prototype and publish voice apps for Amazon Alexa. Originally focused on helping companies build voice-enabled toys like Hello Barbie… Read More
Rodolfo Rosini enters VC, joins AI and machine learning accelerator Zeroth.ai as Partner
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Rodolfo Rosini, a genuine serial entrepreneur and well-liked and well-connected figure in the U.K. startup scene, is giving up startup life to move over to the “dark side” and become a VC. Read More
Porsche’s EV lead takes shots at Tesla while hyping the Mission E
Porsche is readying its Mission E for launch, with a 2019 target sales date. The all-electric Tesla Model S competitor has a lot of car fans excited, and has been drawing covetous looks since the concept’s unveiling back in 2015. Now that launch is drawing closer, however, we have some new info about the car, how it charges and its performance. Porsche EV lead Stefan Weckbach told a group… Read More
The appeal of Mobile World Congress for startups is starting to wane
It’s hilarious to think that it’s been six years since I wrote that software was starting to eat Mobile World Congress, as the action in the mobile world moved — at the time — deeper and deeper into apps. In the intervening year’s we’ve seen a huge boom in the startup world, and six years ago companies like Waze were still startups that could take the heat… Read More
Edgybees raises $5.5M to bring better AR to cars and drones
It’s one thing to dispatch a drone when an accident happens to get an aerial overview of what’s happening on the ground, but you get far better situational awareness if you can use augmented reality (AR) to add the names of roads, the location of key personnel, cars and other assets to that view. That’s what Edgybees, a Santa Clara-based startup that current specializes in AR… Read More
Facebook rolls out job posts to become the blue-collar LinkedIn
LinkedIn wasn’t built for low-skilled job seekers, so Facebook is barging in. Today Facebook is rolling out job posts to 40 more countries to make itself more meaningful to people’s lives while laying the foundation for a lucrative business. Businesses will be able to post job openings to a Jobs tab on their Page, Jobs dashboard, Facebook Marketplace, and the News Feed that they… Read More
Waymo 360-degree video shows how autonomous vehicles work
Fresh on the heels of settling a contentious and expensive lawsuit with Uber, Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo is looking to get out there and educate the public on how its autonomous vehicles work. In a blog post announcing that Waymo self-driving cars have racked up 5 million miles of driving experience on public roads, the company released a video called the Waymo 360-degree… Read More
Apple Watch apps now track ski performance
Skiers, rejoice! It just got a lot easier to track your mountain treks. Due to an Apple Watch update that combines GPS and altimeter (altitude) measuring, ski apps are now able to quantify performance. If you’re wondering how many calories you’ve burned or how fast you were going, all that data is available and more. The new features are rolling out today, with Ski… Read More
Sea President Nick Nash is leaving to start his own Asia-focused investment fund
Nick Nash is leaving his role as group president of Sea, the Singapore-based games and e-commerce company that went public in the U.S. last year, to start his own startup fund. Sea announced that Nash will exit the company at the end of 2018, giving it plenty of time to transition and find a replacement. In the meantime, TechCrunch understands that Nash will begin fundraising with a view… Read More
Baidu’s video business iQiyi to raise up to $1.5B in US IPO
Baidu’s iQiyi video division is set to become the latest Chinese tech company to go public in the U.S. after it filed to raise up to $1.5 billion via an IPO on the Nasdaq. The service was started in 2010 by search giant Baidu, which owns a dominant 70 percent of the company. Xiaomi (eight percent) and Hillhouse (six percent) are the other major names that have backed it. A… Read More
Latest TC Videos
TechVets launches to offer UK military veterans a route into cyber and startups
There’s a problem in the UK tech industry and it’s staring us in the face. The tech industry is growing at twice the rate of the wider economy and now contributes around £97bn a year, up 30pc in five years. And yet only 4% of military veterans work in ICT, which is 20% less than non-veterans. Yes, a military veteran is five times less likely to go into tech than a non-veteran. Read More
Fitbit’s next smartwatch will probably look like this
It sure seemed like Fitbit was all in on the Ionic. The company’s first true smartwatch was the result of multiple acquisitions and CEO James Park was talking up the device as a sort of lifeline for the struggling company. But the product stumbled for both hardware and software reasons, and the company acknowledged during its earnings call that sales weren’t near what it had hoped. Read More
eBay boosts its Japanese business with an acquisition
eBay is ramping up its presence in Japan via its latest investment in Asia. The U.S. online retail giant announced today that it has acquired the Japan-based business of pan-Asia e-commerce company Giosis, which is called Qoo10.jp, in an undisclosed deal. eBay originally set up Singapore-based Giosis in 2010 alongside Korea’s Gmarket, and as part of today’s deal it will give up… Read More
Aurora raises $90M Series A, adds Reid Hoffman and Mike Volpi to its board
Self-driving car startup Aurora has raised $90 million in a Series A round, with participation from both Greylock Partners and Index Ventures. The new funding adds to its available cash and will make it possible for the young startup to scale more quickly, but Aurora CEO Chris Urmson told me that the most important part of this deal from his perspective is that Aurora gets two, high-profile… Read More
Here and Naver Labs ink robotics deal to map indoor spaces
Your trip through the airport or train station may soon become a little more crowded — not with people, but with robots, busily scanning and plotting the space so that one day, even more of their cousins can zip around with your luggage and Shake Shack orders. Here, the mapping company majority-owned by Audi, BMW and Daimler, has entered a robotics partnership with Naver Labs, part of… Read More
Kindred Capital, an £80M seed VC firm in London, is giving founders it backs a share of fund profits
Kindred Capital, a London-based VC firm that has actually been up and running since 2015, is announcing that it has closed its first seed fund of £80 million, money it has already been deploying in around 20 tech startups throughout Europe over the last two years. Read More
India-based music streaming service Gaana raises $115M led by Tencent
Chinese internet giant Tencent is continuing to put its money in India and in music streaming services after it agreed to lead a $115 million investment in India’s Gaana. Gaana is a music streaming service that was started by Times Media, the company behind the Times of India newspaper and tech incubator Times Internet among other things, seven years ago. Gaana didn’t reveal its… Read More
Crunch Network
Global tech firms and investors are reshaping Latin America’s startup environment
Latin America is emerging as the new battleground for the global tech giants, and some of Silicon Valley and Asia’s biggest investors—from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank—are taking notice. International investment in Latin American startups has more than doubled since 2013, with 25 new investors entering the region in 2017 alone, including SoftBank, Didi Chuxing and… Read More
New, new, new TechCrunch
In the beginning, there was TechCrunch. Then there was new TechCrunch. And, if you’ve been reading TechCrunch for the last five years or so, you’re used to seeing new, new TechCrunch. Our last redesign, launched in 2013, was conceived when iOS was still Skeuomorphic and responsive web design was forward thinking. It’s served us well, but the internet never stands still… Read More
Recent Funding Data
Boston Scientific
- $1.0B
- HQ: Marlborough, Massachusetts
- Categories: medical, manufacturing, health care
- Investors: Not available
Cloudian
- $100M
- HQ: San Mateo, California
- Categories: software, data storage, cloud infrastructure
- Investors: Not available
Cloudian
- $25M
- HQ: San Mateo, California
- Categories: software, data storage, cloud infrastructure
- Investors: Digital Alpha Capital
Totango
- $9.0M
- HQ: San Mateo, California
- Categories: analytics, saas, subscription service, customer service
- Investors: Benhamou Global Ventures, Grayhawk Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, ... See More
Gaana
- $115M
- HQ: New Delhi, Delhi
- Categories: online portals, music streaming, music
- Investors: Tencent Holdings
Orano
- 500M EUR
- HQ: Courbevoie, Ile-de-France
- Categories: energy, oil and gas
- Investors: Japan Nuclear Fuel
Mycroft
- $395K
- HQ: Palo Alto, California
- Categories: open source, artificial intelligence, consumer electronics, software, ... See More
- Investors: Kickstarter
InStitchu
- $3.0M
- HQ: Sydney, New South Wales
- Categories: e-commerce, fashion, consumer goods, men's
- Investors: Dayang Group
TCGplayer.com
- $10M
- HQ: Syracuse, New York
- Categories: gaming, marketplace, e-commerce
- Investors: Radian Capital
C2FO
- $100M
- HQ: Leawood, Kansas
- Categories: marketplace, payments, b2b, enterprise software
- Investors: Union Square Ventures, Temasek Holdings, Allianz X, Mubadala Investment ... See More
BRICKX
- 9.0M AUD
- HQ: Sydney, New South Wales
- Categories: fintech, real estate, financial services, marketplace
- Investors: NAB Ventures
Peakon
- $22M
- HQ: Copenhagen, Hovedstaden
- Categories: analytics, software, human resources
- Investors: Sunstone Capital, Idinvest Partners, Balderton Capital, EQT Ventures
CyberX
- $18M
- HQ: Framingham, Massachusetts
- Categories: industrial, network security, cyber security, security
- Investors: Norwest Venture Partners, Flint Capital, ff Venture Capital, Glilot Capital ... See More
Current
- $1.0M
- HQ: New York, New York
- Categories: fintech, financial services, finance
- Investors: Fifth Third Capital
Moltin
- $8.0M
- HQ: Boston, Massachusetts
- Categories: e-commerce, paas, saas
- Investors: Connect Ventures, Frontline Ventures, Underscore VC
Dog Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- $500K
- HQ: Not available
- Categories: mobile, e-commerce, pet
- Investors: Not available
Magazino
- $25M
- HQ: Munich, Bayern
- Categories: industrial automation, robotics, manufacturing
- Investors: Cellcom, Fiege Logistik, Zalando SE, Körber AG
Industrious
- $80M
- HQ: Brooklyn, New York
- Categories: coworking, communities, construction, hospitality, interior design, ... See More
- Investors: Fifth Wall, Wells Fargo Capital, Rabina Properties, Outlook Ventures, ... See More
dianomi
- 6.3M GBP
- HQ: London, England
- Categories: financial services, content discovery
- Investors: BGF Ventures
BBOXX
- $4.0M
- HQ: London, England
- Categories: solar, manufacturing, product design
- Investors: Togolaise de Banque
Trilyo
- $250K
- HQ: Bangalore, Karnataka
- Categories: internet
- Investors: Startup Buddy, Pulse Venture Capital
Tokenize Inc.
- $5.0M
- HQ: Rochester, New York
- Categories: security, consumer electronics, hardware
- Investors: Blockchange Ventures, New York Ventures, Neo Fund
Bring!
- 2.0M EUR
- HQ: Zürich, Zurich
- Categories: e-commerce, apps
- Investors: Swiss Founders Fund, Swisscom Ventures
Jiffy
- $2.4M
- HQ: Toronto, Ontario
- Categories: home renovation, home services, home improvement
- Investors: Golden Venture Partners, Hedgewood, Two Small Fish Ventures
Triplebyte
- $10M
- HQ: San Francisco, California
- Categories: software, internet, recruiting
- Investors: Caffeinated Capital, Initialized Capital
Nomad Health
- $12M
- HQ: New York, New York
- Categories: marketplace, health care, hospital
- Investors: First Round Capital, .406 Ventures, RRE Ventures, Polaris Partners
Green Terra Homes International
- Not available
- HQ: Vienna, Virginia
- Categories: manufacturing, construction, real estate
- Investors: Not available
DealSmash
- $150K
- HQ: Islamabad, Islamabad
- Categories: retail, retail technology, artificial intelligence
- Investors: Al Hilal Securities Advisors
Qwikwire
- Not available
- HQ: Wilmington, Delaware
- Categories: e-commerce, real estate, financial services
- Investors: Cerebro Labs, First Asia Venture Capital
Survaider
- $500K
- HQ: Bengaluru, Karnataka
- Categories: market research, customer service, saas, business intelligence
- Investors: The Chennai Angels, Axilor Ventures