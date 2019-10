Worldwide, cholera causes 5 million infections annually, with $2 billion spent every year in treatments and lost productivity that could be avoidable through early detection. OmniVis technology reduces the detection process from 3-5 days down to 30 minutes, accurately and aff ordably. Additionally, OmniVis’ data gathering & reporting tools provide insights over disease hotspots; enabling earlier warning before wide-scale outbreaks occur.