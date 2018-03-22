Glovo delivers anything you want

When you’re far from Silicon Valley a lot of weird and cool stuff happens. Take Glovo, for example. This super-lean, surprisingly popular delivery app expanded out of Spain into Italy and South America and filled the niche that Seamless and Postmates fills in bigger US cities. This startup, run by Sacha Michaud and Bartek Kunowski, is a unique service with a solid following.

I sat down with Michaud and Kunowski in Barcelona to understand what it takes to scale outside the Valley shadow and how it felt to run a popular and usable service markets that most startups ignore.