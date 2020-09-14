Building Consumer Hardware in 2020

“Hardware is hard,” as the saying goes. But has building a hardware company gotten any easier over the years? Is building a hardware company in 2020 a reasonable endeavor… or is it tougher than ever? Eric Migicovsky (Partner at Y Combinator, and founder of smartwatch pioneer Pebble) and Kate Whitcomb (CEO of Chrysalis Cloud, formerly CEO of Cocoon Health and a Partner at the HAX hardware accelerator) will share their insight on the evolving landscape of consumer hardware and the challenges involved.