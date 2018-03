Waymo teamed up with Jaguar Land Rover to develop the first electric, fully self-driving premium car. Alongside five other models — including a small car, an SUV, the Pacifica minivan, the firefly prototype, and a semi-truck — the premium I-PACE’s large, fast-charging battery is a good fit for Waymo’s forthcoming self-driving ride service.

Waymo hopes to grow its I-PACE fleet to 20,000 over the next couple of years.