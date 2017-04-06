Waymo v. Uber: Everything you need to know

Intro
2007
Jul. 2013
Dec. 2015
Jan. 2016
Jan. 15, 2016
Jan. 27, 2016
Apr. 2016
May. 16, 2016
May. 2016
Jun. 2016
Aug. 18, 2016
Oct. 2016
Dec. 2016
Feb. 23, 2017
Mar. 30, 2017
Apr. 07, 2017
Skip
1/16
Anthony Levandowski starts working for Google
2/16
Supplier notifies Google of similar part order
3/16
14,000+ documents downloaded from Google
4/16
Levendowski meets with Uber execs
5/16
Levandowski forms 280 Systems/Otto
6/16
Levandowski resigns from Google
7/16
Levandowski, Otto and Uber sign a joint agreement
8/16
Otto launches
9/16
Otto acquires Tyto
10/16
Two more Google employees download documents
11/16
Uber buys Otto for $680 million
12/16
Google pursues arbitration with Levandowski and Lior Ron
13/16
Google receives an email intended for Uber
14/16
Waymo sues Uber and Otto
15/16
Levandowski asserts his Fifth Amendment rights
16/16