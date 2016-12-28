TechCrunch 2016 year in review
It’s easy to be down on 2016 — we don’t blame you. But hidden among the hacks, fake news and political uncertainty lies a wholesome year of technological achievements. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning fueled huge strides in autonomous vehicle technology. Virtual and augmented reality are inching closer to their primetime. We successfully landed a rocket on a drone ship and are on the precipice of editing our own genome. So chin up and journey with us through TechCrunch’s 2016 year in review.