A timeline of the FCC's quest to destroy net neutrality

The FCC voted today to roll back the strong net neutrality rules established under the Obama administration in 2015. It’s distressing but at this point no longer surprising — FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and his partisan pals have been working essentially since the election to accomplish this dubious goal. Here’s how it all went down over the last year.

Curious how we ended up here? A not-so-short history of the net neutrality effort brings us more or less up to the election, where this timeline begins.

1/29

Trump

Of course, it all starts here. Net neutrality has been a political football for years, and it was widely expected that if a Republican took office, no matter who, the FCC would reverse or weaken the rules set in 2015. That’s because, owing to the new administration’s appointments, the agency would switch from a one-vote Democratic majority to a one-vote Republican majority.

2/29

Transition team goes free market and anti-net-neutrality

Sure enough, Trump puts Jeffrey Eisenach and Mark Jamison on his transition team. These guys work for right-leaning think tanks and have a history of supporting or working directly for the broadband and mobile industry. The 2015 Open Internet Order was a particular pet peeve of theirs.

Though net neutrality wasn’t much of an issue in the election, these appointments made it clear that it would be a priority going forward.

3/29

Chairman Tom Wheeler steps down

Tom Wheeler, the FCC Chairman who led the effort to establish the 2015 rules, steps down after the election. This is a normal, expected thing when the administration flips parties, but it definitely hurt to see someone who had fought so strongly for consumer rights to leave the stage.

It’s worth noting that when Wheeler was appointed, he was accused because of his work in the industry of being a plant for them. That turned out not to be the case, of course. He has remained outspoken about net neutrality over the last year, though not in any official capacity.

4/29

The FCC promises the cable industry it will kill net neutrality

With Wheeler out and a new era coming, Commissioners Pai and O’Rielly wrote in December to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association, the NCTA, the American Cable Association, the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association, the Competitive Carriers Association and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association regarding a transparency rule: “We will seek to revisit those particular requirements, and the Title II Net Neutrality proceeding more broadly, as soon as possible.” Hard to misinterpret that!

5/29

The FCC has "serious concerns" with zero rating

As a sort of last gasp before inauguration, the remainder of Wheeler’s FCC issues a report after having examined the “zero rating” practices of several companies — meaning their policies of choosing which data and services they charge for and which get a free pass.

The investigation voices “serious concerns” but ultimately all the companies had merely toed the line and were only warned. Remember this report, it comes back in two items.

6/29

Ajit Pai becomes FCC Chairman

The new administration’s pick for Chairman proves to be Ajit Pai, who has been on the Commission for years and was deadly opposed to the 2015 order. His 67-page dissent issued at the time criticized nearly every aspect of the order and many of its arguments would be reused later this year.

Pai is a smart and savvy man with a background in telecoms law (working for them, naturally, not against), and also a free market believer who thinks that ISPs and corporations in general will work things out on their own if we just give them enough space. As a rule, his actions going forward benefit those companies.

7/29

Just kidding, the FCC has no problem with zero rating

One of Pai’s first actions is to throw a bunch of recent business down the memory hole. The report from only a few weeks earlier is disavowed, and many other documents and efforts are eliminated with no stated justification.

8/29

FCC begins its PR war against net neutrality

An order from the FCC purports to “protect small businesses from needless regulation” by exempting ISPs with up to 250,000 subscribers from certain “excessive” transparency rules. Sounds generous!

In reality, less than two dozen ISPs were affected, since ISPs up to 100,000 subscribers were already exempt. Those affected would save approximately 6.8 hours per year in labor each.

Why make such a fuss over such a non-event? Because this was the beginning of the FCC’s charm offensive, attempting to show that it was working to protect businesses and fight against the evil Obama administration’s “onerous” rules.

9/29

FCC cancels privacy rules before they take effect

Expanded privacy rules passed by the FCC in 2016 were due to come into effect on March 1, but the Chairman announced today that he wouldn’t let that happen.

A few days later the FCC would indeed vote to prevent those rules from coming into effect, clearing the way for an upcoming Congressional action.

10/29

Chairman Pai vows to remove net neutrality rules

At Mobile World Congress, the Chairman promises to take down the 2015 rules, calling them “1930s-style regulation,” a highly inaccurate talking point we’d be hearing a lot more of soon.

11/29

Congress permanently eliminates FCC's privacy rule

Congress and the President demonstrate their alignment with the FCC (or perhaps it’s vice versa) by voting to eliminate the agency’s broadband privacy rules (the ones stayed in February) and forbid any like them from being established in the future. Debate of the issue was extremely misleading and technically incorrect.

This was an strong, official disapproval under the Congressional Review Act, which lets Congress undo recent actions by the previous administration. So until further Congressional action, the FCC can’t, for example, require ISPs to alert you that they are recording and selling your browsing history. Improved data breach notification standards are also out, as well as limitations on binding arbitration clauses.

12/29

Pai officially proposes end to net neutrality rules

The Chairman finally begins official proceedings to eliminate net neutrality with a speech, saying “We cannot stick with regulations from the depression meant to regulate Ma Bell.”

Of course, they were no such thing. The Communications act of 1934 was updated in 1996 to better reflect the digital era, and successfully so, as Pai has written before. He just doesn’t like the idea of treating broadband providers as “common carriers,” which are subject to stronger regulations.

Ironically, one of the core justifications for rolling back the rules is to return power to the FTC — which was established well before 1934 and meant to regulate even broader, less relevant monopolies than Ma Bell.

13/29

Restoring Internet Freedom (Notice of Proposed Rulemaking)

The day after Pai’s announcement, the FCC publishes its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, or NPRM, a sort of combination first draft and request for input that precedes a real order.

It’s called Restoring Internet Freedom, which vies with the PATRIOT Act and Citizens United for “most misleading name for a major political event.”

14/29

Comments open on the NPRM

By publishing the NRPM, the FCC also opens it to public comment. This and the later drafts would soon rack up millions of notes from concerned citizens, far outpacing any other rule ever proposed. Luckily, the FCC’s electronic comment filing system was recently revamped to prevent it going down.

15/29

The comment system goes down anyway

Oops. Despite major shoring up of the ECFS, on the night of May 7-8 a mysterious attack takes down the system for several hours. Right when John Oliver is urging people to comment, strangely enough, and the popularity of his show isn’t the reason it went down.

I call the attack “mysterious” because the FCC would later refuse to provide details on it, even under direct inquiry from Congress. Even now we don’t have much more info than we did back in May.

16/29

Restoring Internet Freedom (Official)

It’s the official proposal of “Restoring Internet Freedom.” What’s published today is a draft of the text that would become the official rule; slight changes can be made but the bulk is in place.

Notably, the entire thing rests on a fundamental misunderstanding (or rather deliberate misstatement) of how the internet works. This may be the weakest link in the chain, as just two weeks earlier a federal court rejected a similar argument.

17/29

Congress asks FCC for answers regarding cyberattacks

Here begins the ongoing process of grilling the FCC about the attacks on its process. What they’d like is to be assured that the rulemaking process has not been delegitimized in any way. If that has happened, however, they argue, perhaps the rulemaking process cannot be ethically or lawfully completed. Today Senators asked for answers from the FCC and help from the FBI.

18/29

FCC declines to answer Congress's questions about cyberattacks

The FCC, in response to Congressional inquiry, replies in maddeningly vague terms that there’s no cybersecurity problem but that it can’t provide details. Citing “the ongoing nature of the threats,” the agency said that to reveal its countermeasures would “undermine our system’s security.”

Leaving aside the questionable nature of security measures that must remain secret in order to function, the FCC’s answer falls well short of what Congress (and others, it would later turn out) had asked them to disclose — and is still asking today.

19/29

Two new Commissioners

The FCC finally gets back up to its intended full 5-person roster with the appointment of Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel and Republican Brendan Carr. Rosenworcel was actually a Commissioner before and helped create the 2015 Open Internet Order, but was sidelined by the new administration in order to secure a 2-1 majority at the agency until a suitable third Republican Commissioner could be found. (This sort of power play is pretty expected on Capitol Hill, but that doesn’t make it palatable.)

Getting the full 5 was important because it would be questionable to pass such a major rule with a skeleton crew.

20/29

10 Representatives make their displeasure known

If Congressional action is ultimately the way things will have to be settled, 10 Democratic Representatives indicated today that they’re willing to be a part of it.

“As participants either in the passage of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 or in decisions on whether to update the Act, we write to provide our unique insight into the meaning and intent of the law,” they write in their official comment. “The proposal single-mindedly concentrates on one issue to the exclusion of all others: the raw dollars spent on network deployment. This narrow focus is clearly contrary to the public interest—if we had intended network investment to be the sole measure by which the FCC determines policy, we would have specifically written that into the law.”

21/29

Comment period extended by 2 weeks

A motion filed by several internet advocacy firms earlier in August bears fruit: the FCC agreed to extend the comment period by 2 weeks in order to accommodate the unprecedented public interest in its proposal.

The order to extend is said to ensure “that the Commission has a complete record on which to develop its decisions.”

22/29

FCC announces vote on net neutrality proceedings

The FCC announces that it will vote on a revised Restoring Internet Freedom proposal on December 14, putting an end to much speculation.

The announcement, however, failed to note in any way that millions upon millions of citizens (and bots, it must be said) have expressed opposition to the proposal as written.

23/29

New York Attorney General slams FCC over fake comments

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman publishes an open letter excoriating the FCC for its lack of cooperation in his investigation of potential identity theft in connection with fake comments.

“We all have a powerful reason to hold accountable those who would steal Americans’ identities and assault the public’s right to be heard in government rulemaking,” he wrote. “If law enforcement can’t investigate and (where appropriate) prosecute when it happens on this scale, the door is open for it to happen again and again.”

A few days later his office would set up its own page to report fake comments in order to “inform our ongoing investigation,” which will go on with or without the FCC’s help, it seems.

24/29

Restoring Internet Freedom (Final draft)

The FCC drops its final draft of the proposal to gut net neutrality just before Thanksgiving, when most people (including technical experts and advocates) are traveling.

An FCC representative said in a press call that “we addressed all the serious comments,” but that’s not really true. If anything, it’s more wrong than before.

25/29

Chairman Pai says Twitter is a bigger threat than ISPs

In a speech at a “free market think tank,” Chairman Pai explains that “When it comes to an open Internet, Twitter is part of the problem,” he explained. “The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to discriminate.”

As I wrote at the time, the whole line of thought is disingenuous. Edge providers (Facebook, Google) and telecommunications providers (ISPs) have fundamentally different functions. Whatever threat Twitter et al may or may not pose to free speech, it’s out of the FCC’s jurisdiction and has nothing to do with net neutrality.

26/29

FCC is urged to delay its net neutrality vote

More than two dozen Senators ask the FCC to delay its vote, citing millions of fake and missing comments as evidence that “your proposal is fundamentally flawed.”

“Without additional information about the alleged anomalies surrounding the public record, the FCC cannot conduct a thorough and fair evaluation of the public’s views on this topic, and should not move forward with a vote on December 14, 2017.”

Pai’s office dismissed these and other requests in a statement: “This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman Pai’s plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled.”

Calling 27 Senators “desperate” seems unwise, but I’m sure the FCC knows what it’s doing.

27/29

The actual creators of the modern internet tell the FCC it is wrong

Tim Berners-Lee, Vint Cerf, Whitfield Diffie, Martin Hellman, Brewster Kahle, Steve Wozniak, Susan Landau and others, people who literally led the creation of the internet, the web, encryption, hyperlinks, and all that good stuff tell the FCC that it’s both wrong and misguided.

“We are the pioneers and technologists who created and now operate the Internet,” they write. “The FCC’s rushed and technically incorrect proposed Order to abolish net neutrality protections without any replacement is an imminent threat to the Internet we worked so hard to create. It should be stopped.”

Perhaps they’re just “desperate” too.

28/29

41 Senators and 117 Representatives urge the FCC to cancel vote

In another set of letters, dozens of Senators — Democratic, Republican, and Independent — ask the FCC to hold off on the vote at least until there can be public hearings.

“Your proposed action will amount to the largest abdication of the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC’s) statutory responsibilities in history,” the senators write. “On behalf of our constituents — and future generations of Americans — we urge you to abandon this radical and reckless plan to turn the FCC’s back on consumers and the future of the free and open internet.”

29/29

The FCC votes to eliminate net neutrality

Despite opposition from every quarter but the industry it will soon cease to regulate, the FCC voted today to undo the 2015 rules. The order passed today essentially removes the FCC as a regulator of the broadband industry and relegates rules that prevented blocking and throttling content to the honor system.

Don’t lose hope. As Commissioner Clyburn put it in her dissenting remarks:

“What saddens me is that the agency that is supposed to protect you is abandoning you, but what I am pleased to be able to say is the fight to save net neutrality does not end today. This agency does not have the final word. Thank goodness.”

Curious what happens next?