A timeline of the FCC’s quest to destroy net neutrality
The FCC voted today to roll back the strong net neutrality rules established under the Obama administration in 2015. It’s distressing but at this point no longer surprising — FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and his partisan pals have been working essentially since the election to accomplish this dubious goal. Here’s how it all went down over the last year.
Curious how we ended up here? A not-so-short history of the net neutrality effort brings us more or less up to the election, where this timeline begins.