30 years of Final Fantasy

After more than 10 years of development (under several names at that), Final Fantasy hit the PlayStation 4 to huge sales and a starkly mixed reception. The action-focused battle system, large and unique world, and drop-dead-gorgeous graphics were frequently praised. But the incoherent plot and haphazard structure of the game frustrated nearly everyone; it was as if half the game, from characters to settings to narration, had simply been cut at random. Add to that later chapters that removed the player’s freedom and the game, despite its many strengths, left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

As with XIV, however, the development team has been public in their acceptance of criticism and has been working on expanding and filling in the game as well as fixing its weaker aspects. In time this could be a classic, but you lose nothing by waiting for it to achieve its final form.