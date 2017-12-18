30 years of Final Fantasy

December 18, 1987 marked the establishment of a video game franchise that would come to define role-playing games for millions over the next 30 years — but the creators of Final Fantasy didn’t know that at the time. Here’s a look back at this influential series and how it has changed over the years.

Final Fantasy

Where it all began is of course the original Final Fantasy. Producer Hironobu Sakaguchi thought this was his Hail Mary, a console game that attempted to translate the complexity of tabletop and PC role-playing games to a home console. As any red-blooded ’80s kid can tell you, though, it was a smash hit and obsessed the nerdy among us to no end despite its unforgiving difficulty and occasionally opaque gameplay elements. Its inclusion on 2017’s NES Classic Edition is great, but this is one you might want to play an updated version of — unless you played it back then, it may be a frustrating title to play 30 years later.

Final Fantasy II (Japan)

Not translated for English speakers for years to come, Final Fantasy II evolved the gameplay of the first considerably. Characters improved in skills or weapons by using them, and a row system let you protect your healers while exposing your tanks. II also introduced the now-iconic Chocobo and recurring character Cid.

Final Fantasy 3

Another Japan-only title until its re-release years later, FFIII brought a number of interesting changes. Characters weren’t locked into roles, but could change between classes after all starting out as an “Onion Knight.” These roles had special commands like “steal” as well, a much-appreciated advance that would stick around for years to come.

Final Fantasy IV (Japan)/ II (US)

Finally English speaking players got a new Final Fantasy, and for them, the jump from the first to the “second” was an enormous one. For one thing, the 16-bit SNES allowed the graphics to be vastly improved and Nobuo Uematsu’s score to be adequately represented. The “active time battle” system replaced plain turn-taking and made fighting monsters far more dynamic.

But more importantly, the story and characters were deeper and more sophisticated. A rotating roster of named characters with their own backstories and motivations navigated a story that involved serious power struggles and personal conflict, sometimes dying permanently.

Final Fantasy V

Another not released in the US until later, FFV was a hybrid of III and IV, offering a robust job system like the former’s while adding the ATB and more complex plot of the latter. This freedom to create your own team was much appreciated and to this day V is considered a classic for this reason.

Final Fantasy VI (Japan) / III (US)

If the improvements of IV over the first Final Fantasy were impressive, the improvements of VI were revelatory. VI, released here as III, is considered by many to be the best 16-bit RPG, and some even class it as the best Final Fantasy and best 16-bit game, period.

And why not? A world-spanning epic story told through far-improved gameplay; over a dozen playable characters that are distinct in abilities, personalities, and motivations; secrets and side quests galore; pixel art that still amazes with its expressiveness. Not to mention a gorgeous score by Uematsu I still find myself humming now and then. It’s on the SNES Classic Edition and you should play it right now.

Final Fantasy VII

After a long hiatus, Final Fantasy returned on the original Playstation, having made the jump to 3D. VII was a huge commercial success, despite being, in retrospect, more restrictive and worse-written than its predecessor, as well as far more weird. But its story and fancy 3D graphics and cutscenes struck a nerve (one in particular…), and many remember this game very fondly. And also despite the confusion created by its number, which for US gamers seemed to skip a few.

Rumors of remakes have dogged its creators for years, as have players asking for them, and recently all that begging has paid off. Whether the remake will be anything like its strange and highly influential original remains to be seen…

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy VIII is the misunderstood brilliant emo teen of the series, very like its much-maligned main character, Squall Lionheart. While the game systems were prone to breakage, and using Guardian Forces became mind-achingly tedious, the plot and characters were remarkably mature and sophisticated. Some may laugh that I say this, but I mean it. The story is far more original and its mode of telling far more interesting than VIII is given credit for (even if I never got to finish the final battle because my disc 4 was scratched). The graphics were also way better than VII’s. And Triple Triad was really quite a good sub-game. Okay, so I’m biased. I can’t have favorites?!

Final Fantasy IX

Returning to the roots of the series, Final Fantasy IX made aesthetic choices that starkly differentiated it from its immediate predecessors but pleased millions of gamers. While it didn’t advance or experiment with gameplay concepts, its world, characters, and plot made up the difference. One to revisit.

Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy X is notable for three things: a new battle system, no overhead world map, and infamous voice acting.

The new battle system was a little more Grandia-esque, with the order of characters displayed rather than a progress bar, allowing for more tactical play. The lack of a world map (fast travel replaced it) was largely because of the introduction of really quite fabulous large locations to explore.

But the voice acting, a first for the series, was pretty rocky. Tidus in particular is remembered for his fake laugh and inappropriate enthusiasm. The plot was also absurd (but, I thought, kind of a cool idea).

Final Fantaxy XI

Final Fantasy meets MMO — with pretty decent results. Going up against Everquest and WoW was no joke, but Final Fantasy XI successfully transferred the open world, massively multiplayer thrills of those games into the FF world. Expansion after expansion kept players occupied for years on end, and crossplay between PS2 and PC was an added bonus.

The game was popular enough that its PlayStation 2 servers were only shut down in 2016, after well over a decade of operation. Many of the lessons learned here would go into Square’s next online FF, and in a way into the next in the series as well.

Final Fantasy XII

After a long break and what many would call “Development Hell,” Final Fantasy XII emerged in glory, combining excellent visual design, writing, and voice acting with truly new gameplay ideas that to this day are original and well thought of.

XII was more like an MMO in its hub-and-field structure and lack of dedicated battle screens, which initially put people off. But beneath that superficial similarity was an amazingly versatile system for controlling your team (the Gambit system, which let you essentially program the characters) and hid a great deal of compelling content.

Technical limitations and an unwise shifting of sidekicks Vaan and Penelo to the fore were really the only shortcomings of this excellent game. As Balthier repeatedly points out, he’s the main character.

Final Fantasy XIII and sub-sequels

Visually sumptuous, thematically interesting, and responsive to play, Final Fantasy XIII and its sequels nevertheless attracted fans’ ire because of their extreme linearity — especially compared to the wide-open landscapes of XII.

The story of Lightning and the world of Pulse/Cocoon was experimental and modern, but ultimately took more time to get going than many gamers were willing to part with. Well, millions still did, but that’s not important.

Final Fantasy XIV

The second online Final Fantasy, XIV at launch was a disaster. Critics and players complained about just about everything — so much so that the creators issued an official apology and the game was basically totally redone and re-released as A Realm Reborn in 2013.

From that moment on, however, XIV has been praised as being a bright spot in an MMO market that, dominated by WoW, had stagnated over the years. XIV is still active and in development.

Final Fantasy XV

After more than 10 years of development (under several names at that), Final Fantasy hit the PlayStation 4 to huge sales and a starkly mixed reception. The action-focused battle system, large and unique world, and drop-dead-gorgeous graphics were frequently praised. But the incoherent plot and haphazard structure of the game frustrated nearly everyone; it was as if half the game, from characters to settings to narration, had simply been cut at random. Add to that later chapters that removed the player’s freedom and the game, despite its many strengths, left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

As with XIV, however, the development team has been public in their acceptance of criticism and has been working on expanding and filling in the game as well as fixing its weaker aspects. In time this could be a classic, but you lose nothing by waiting for it to achieve its final form.

30 years!

That’s it! 30 whole years of the game, with 15 numbered installments and a whole bunch of remakes and spinoffs that it would take all day to list. If you’re looking to celebrate with your wallet, go ahead and check out the Square Enix store, which is selling numerous knick-knacks to commemorate the date.