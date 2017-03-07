vault7
-
No, you shouldn’t delete Signal or other encrypted apps
As alarm bells sound around the latest document dump from Wikileaks, misinformation can spread like wildfire. Journalists are just starting to pore over the files, but a number of security researchers and privacy advocates are hoping to quash the misconception that encrypted chat apps like Signal and WhatsApp have been compromised. A now corrected tweet by the New York Times seems to have set… Read More
-
Alleged CIA leak re-demonstrates the dangers of smart TVs
Wikileaks published today notes on what it alleges are a large set of CIA hacking tools. Among the dump was a tool developed by the CIA and MI5 that attempted to turn certain Samsung smart TVs into remote listening and monitoring devices. It’s called Weeping Angel. Because Doctor Who. The exploit only targeted certain Samsung TVs though if this tool exists, there are likely more hacks… Read More
-
Wikileaks publishes data trove claiming to detail CIA hacking methods
Wikileaks is at it again. A massive new set of documents believed to be legitimate just hit the organization’s website. Called “Vault 7,” the initial data dump is said to include more than 8,000 files. According to Wikileaks, Tuesday’s release is only the first part of a series in the “largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency.” Vault… Read More