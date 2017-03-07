vault7
Alleged CIA leak re-demonstrates the dangers of smart TVs
Wikileaks published today notes on what it alleges are a large set of CIA hacking tools. Among the dump was a tool developed by the CIA and MI5 that attempted to turn certain Samsung smart TVs into remote listening and monitoring devices. It’s called Weeping Angel. Because Doctor Who. The exploit only targeted certain Samsung TVs though if this tool exists, there are likely more hacks… Read More
Wikileaks publishes data trove claiming to detail CIA hacking methods
Wikileaks is at it again. A massive new set of documents believed to be legitimate just hit the organization’s website. Called “Vault 7,” the initial data dump is said to include more than 8,000 files. According to Wikileaks, Tuesday’s release is only the first part of a series in the “largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency.” Vault… Read More