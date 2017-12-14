net neutrality vote
The FCC just repealed net neutrality. What happens next?
The FCC voted this morning 3:2 to nullify 2015's Open Internet Order and its strong net neutrality rules, substituting a flimsy replacement with a deeply (and deliberately) incorrect technical justification. The battle is lost. What of the war? Here's what happens next, and what you can do to help.
The FCC officially votes to kill net neutrality
Despite overwhelming opposition from Congress, technical experts, advocacy organizations, and of course the American people, the FCC has voted to eliminate 2015's Open Internet Order and the net neutrality protections it established. The order passed today, "Restoring Internet Freedom," essentially removes the FCC as a regulator of the broadband industry.
Commission Impossible, part two: How enemies gathered around net neutrality
One would think that the classification of internet providers as telecoms or not, and which federal agency has authority over them, is about as in the weeds as it gets. But it is a symptom of the times in which we live that no issue, however technical, provincial or jurisdictional, can escape being swept up in the eternal hurricane of partisan politics.
More Republicans in Congress criticize FCC’s net neutrality plan
2017 has been a year of bitter partisanship, but it's nice to see that with some issues, politicians can put aside their differences to oppose something that's harmful — and more importantly, unpopular. That's increasingly the case with net neutrality: a handful of Republican representatives have joined their voices to those asking the FCC to delay the vote that…
Internet pioneers plead with Congress to preserve net neutrality
Even though millions of letters from the general public were ignored, in a last ditch effort to preserve net neutrality, 21 high profile technologists have penned an open letter to the FCC.
New York attorney general joins 27 senators to call for a delay of critical net neutrality vote
Today in a press conference, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman elaborated on his office's efforts to investigate the FCC's flood of fake anti-net neutrality comments while calling for a delay of the agency's vital net neutrality vote until the source of the fraudulent comments is identified.
FCC Commissioner Clyburn takes down Chairman’s net neutrality doom and gloom
Back in 2015, then-Commissioner of the FCC Ajit Pai submitted a lengthy paper detailing his reasons for voting against the incoming net neutrality rules. He made a lot of predictions about harm those rules would cause — predictions that, as fellow Commissioner Clyburn points out today, pretty much all failed to come true.
New York’s attorney general sets up a page to report fraudulent FCC comments
It's no secret that among the millions of comments filed with the FCC regarding its plan to roll back net neutrality are a great deal of fake ones, some even using stolen identities. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has been especially vocal about this problem, and since the FCC doesn't seem to care, his office has set up a page to report fraudulent comments directly.
FCC’s Ajit Pai: ‘When it comes to an open Internet, Twitter is part of the problem’
FCC Chairman and net neutrality eliminator-in-chief Ajit Pai has thrown Twitter and other online services under the bus in order to show that it's not just broadband providers that can exert control over internet content. "When it comes to an open Internet, Twitter is part of the problem," he explained. "The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to…
FCC releases final draft of ‘Restoring Internet Freedom,’ which would not do that
The FCC yesterday announced a December 14 vote on "Restoring Internet Freedom," an order that, far from restoring freedom to the internet, would allow it to be restricted in new and harmful ways. Actually, when you think of it as restoring internet freedom to ISPs and cable companies, it makes a lot more sense. At any rate the Commission has released the text of the order, as promised.
New York attorney general slams the FCC for ignoring net neutrality comments investigation
If the FCC's refusal to acknowledge the vast public outcry against its plan to gut net neutrality isn't enough of an outrage, its total disinterest in investigating how that same comment system may have been gamed by fake users posing as real Americans adds a bit more insult to injury. Suspicions arose earlier this year that a person or an organization of some kind was…
The FCC’s craven net neutrality vote announcement makes no mention of the 22 million comments filed
For someone who claims to be working for the American people, Ajit Pai sure doesn't seem to care what they have to say. In his announcement today that the FCC would vote whether to roll back net neutrality rules, he made no mention of the inconvenient fact that his proposal had attracted historic attention, garnering over 22 million comments — the majority of which opposed it.
FCC will vote whether to delete net neutrality on December 14
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai today made good on his long-standing pledge to tackle regulations established in the last administration designed to protect the distribution of internet content. Pai distributed to the other commissioners at the FCC a draft of his suggested rule changes, a move that sets up a December 14 vote at the FCC that could have broad ramifications for the entire internet
FCC adds 2 weeks to comment period for the proposal to eliminate net neutrality rules
The comment period for the FCC's proposal to roll back the net neutrality rules established in 2015 was originally August 16 — next Wednesday. But after advocacy organizations asked the agency to add time to the clock in order to look through existing comments, the deadline has been extended (against the strenuous arguments of the broadband industry) by two weeks, to August 30.
10 Members of Congress rake FCC over the coals in official net neutrality comment
How and to what extent the FCC should regulate the internet has been a hot question for years, and the present administration is proposing to eliminate the 2015 Order that created net neutrality rules. But Congress isn't going to take that lying down: 10 Representatives who helped craft the law governing the FCC itself have submitted an official comment on the proposal ruthlessly…
FCC fills vacant seats as Jessica Rosenworcel and Brendan Carr are confirmed by Senate
You might not think it from the amount of controversy the agency has generated recently, but the FCC has been operating on a skeleton crew of three commissioners since the beginning of the year. That will soon no longer be the case, however, as the Senate has just confirmed Jessica Rosenworcel and Brendan Carr into the vacant positions, bringing the Commission to its five-person maximum.
FCC says its cybersecurity measures to prevent DDoS attacks must remain secret
The FCC has provided a few — very few — details of the steps it has taken to prevent attacks like the one that briefly took down its comment system in May. The agency has faced criticism over its secrecy regarding the event, and shows no sign of opening up; citing "the ongoing nature of the threats," to reveal its countermeasures would "undermine our…
Senators ask FBI to look into FCC’s cyberattack claims
The FCC claimed earlier this month that the comment system by which people can weigh in on the proposal to kill net neutrality had been on the receiving end of a distributed denial-of-service attack. Today, a group of Senators asked that the FBI look into it.
Commission Impossible: How and why the FCC created net neutrality
The conflict over net neutrality we see playing out today is just the latest part of a complex dance of dispute that has been going on for quite a long time — longer than you might think. In order to understand what's happening to the internet today and how we can keep it free and open in the future, we have to consult its past.