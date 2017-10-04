Google Hardware Event 2017
Say hello to the Home Mini, Google’s $49 answer to the Amazon Echo Dot
To the surprise of no one, Google today announced a smaller version of its Google Home smart speaker. The Google Home Mini looks like a small hockey puck and will retail for $50. At this size and price, you can’t expect great audio quality, but in return you get access to all the wisdom of the Google Assistant in a small package that weighs less than a pound and doesn’t break… Read More
Google has sold 55M Chromecasts, and provided 100M+ answers via Assistant
Google announced on stage a few numbers to update its progress on its hardware program – the company said that it’s sold over 55 million Chromecast devices, including Chromecasts and hardware with Chromecast built-in and that it has built up a database of over 100 million answers for users via Google Assistant, its voice-powered AI software. The other success metric that Google… Read More
Live from Google’s Pixel 2 event
After back-to-back events from Apple and Amazon, it’s finally Google’s time to shine — and it sounds like the company’s got some big things planned for today’s happening at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco. This time last year, the company showed off a number additions to its hardware offerings, and we’re expecting pretty big follow-ups. We’ve… Read More
Will Google Home finally break out of Amazon Echo’s shadow?
Last week, Amazon went on the offensive. It was a sort an Operation Shock and Awe of Echos, bringing the total line up to six devices — seven, if you count the Tap (which Amazon kind of, sort of does). The Seattle event was an aggressive show of dominance from a company that has essentially controlled the home assistant space since the release of the first device in late 2014. For the… Read More
What to expect from Google’s October 4 Pixel 2 event
Google’s big hardware event is coming up fast – it all goes down next Wednesday, October 4. But we already know (or think we know) a fair amount about what will be revealed, including brand new Pixel smartphones with some big upgrades, and some devices that will flesh out Google’s broader hardware portfolio considerably. Here’s a list of what we can expect when Google… Read More