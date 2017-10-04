Google Hardware Event 2017
Here’s Google’s new Pixel 2 XL smartphone
Google unveiled the new Pixel 2 XL smartphone today, and the early leaks proved pretty much accurate: It’s a larger screened smartphone with a new body design that mostly eliminates the front bezels, with a back that bears a two-segment design with a glass upper portion and metal covering the remainder of the body. The smartphone’s front face is a big improvement over the… Read More
Google announces the Pixelbook, its new high-end 2-in-1 Chromebook
The Chromebook Pixel brand for Google’s most high-end and costly Chromebooks is dead, but you can now say hello to its replacement: the Pixelbook. The Pixelbook fits right into the (short) line of Chromebook Pixels in that it’s a pretty luxurious Chrome OS device that starts at $999 with 128GB of storage. Prices will top out at $1649 for the 512GB version. It also takes its… Read More
Google is making Home better for families and kids
Google is bringing new features to Google Home so that kids and families can get more out of it. The device will have some new kid-friendly features that brings story time and gaming to the device. Thanks to a new partnership with Disney, kids can enjoy some of the company’s IP branding from Lightning McQueen to Star Wars. The company is also working with partners like Warner Brothers… Read More
Google’s Home Max brings premium audio to its Assistant speaker
Google Home is getting bigger, in more ways than one: Google announced a few updates for its smart home speaker line, and one is the Home Max, a larger version that packs in stereo speakers and more premium looks and materials. The new, larger Home speaker is clearly intended to be an answer to critics who suggested the original Home lacked good audio quality (myself included) by providing… Read More
Say hello to the Home Mini, Google’s $49 answer to the Amazon Echo Dot
To the surprise of no one, Google today announced a smaller version of its Google Home smart speaker. The Google Home Mini looks like a small hockey puck and will retail for $50. At this size and price, you can’t expect great audio quality, but in return you get access to all the wisdom of the Google Assistant in a small package that weighs less than a pound and doesn’t break… Read More
Google has sold 55M Chromecasts, and provided 100M+ answers via Assistant
Google announced on stage a few numbers to update its progress on its hardware program – the company said that it’s sold over 55 million Chromecast devices, including Chromecasts and hardware with Chromecast built-in and that it has built up a database of over 100 million answers for users via Google Assistant, its voice-powered AI software. The other success metric that Google… Read More
Live from Google’s Pixel 2 event
After back-to-back events from Apple and Amazon, it’s finally Google’s time to shine — and it sounds like the company’s got some big things planned for today’s happening at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco. This time last year, the company showed off a number additions to its hardware offerings, and we’re expecting pretty big follow-ups. We’ve… Read More
Will Google Home finally break out of Amazon Echo’s shadow?
Last week, Amazon went on the offensive. It was a sort an Operation Shock and Awe of Echos, bringing the total line up to six devices — seven, if you count the Tap (which Amazon kind of, sort of does). The Seattle event was an aggressive show of dominance from a company that has essentially controlled the home assistant space since the release of the first device in late 2014. For the… Read More
What to expect from Google’s October 4 Pixel 2 event
Google’s big hardware event is coming up fast – it all goes down next Wednesday, October 4. But we already know (or think we know) a fair amount about what will be revealed, including brand new Pixel smartphones with some big upgrades, and some devices that will flesh out Google’s broader hardware portfolio considerably. Here’s a list of what we can expect when Google… Read More