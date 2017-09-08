Equifax hack
Equifax’s stock is plummeting after it reported a massive security breach
Shares of credit reporting service Equifax are collapsing — down more than 13% — in the morning trading hours after the company reported a security breach yesterday that could involve 143 million customers. That breach included sensitive data like social security numbers, date of birth, addresses, and potentially drivers license numbers. All in all, this is a gold mine of… Read More
Here comes the class action lawsuit after Equifax’s massive hack
Yesterday, Equifax announced that a hacker obtained information about 143 million consumers. This data included Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers. Equifax customers are obviously really, really mad. So it’s not surprising that Bloomberg discovered that a class action lawsuit was filed against Equifax. Hacks have become… Read More
It’s time to build our own Equifax with blackjack and crypto
The private data of 143 million Equifax “customers” is now available for download. Have no doubt: This means you will be hacked. This means your SIM card can be spoofed. This means someone will try to get into your email and online accounts. This means someone will try to open a credit card in your name. This crass, callow, and lazy treatment of our digital data cannot stand. Read More
Equifax breach disclosure would have failed Europe’s tough new rules
The US does not currently have a federal law requiring companies to inform the public about data breaches. Over the pond in the European Union it’s a different story, and Equifax could have faced stiff fines for not disclosing the intrusion more quickly. Read More
I called Equifax to find out if I’d been affected but it just hung up on me, three times
People haven’t had much success online trying to find out it their Social Security number was included in a massive Equifax breach (affecting possibly half the U.S.) reported earlier today, so I called Equifax’s emergency response line to see what I could find out. Read More
Equifax execs dumped stock before the hack news went public
In today’s edition of unfettered corporate greed, we bring you the Equifax managers who apparently sold almost $1.8 million in stock after the company became aware that it had a big problem on its hands. Read More
Equifax data breach help site leaves consumers with more questions than answers
Equifax just announced a massive data breach that could affect 143 million consumers. It’s shaping up to be one of the largest hacks of all time. The information came mostly from U.S. residents, but a percentage also involved U.K. and Canadian citizens and the company is working with authorities from these countries. Read More
Equifax data leak could involve 143 million consumers
Data leaks have become so commonplace that it’s incredibly easy to become numb to them, but credit reporting service Equifax announced a doozy today that when all is said and done could involve 143 million consumers. This is bad. It was a treasure trove of information for the bad guys out there and included Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances… Read More