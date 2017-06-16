Amazon Whole Foods
-
How to make $300M in two months betting on groceries
Today, Amazon made a bid to buy Whole Foods — a grocery chain — for $13.7 billion. That promptly sent the stock up around 30%. And it also looks pretty good considering its history in the past year, in which its continuing major bump came as an activist investor went after the company in April. That investor, Jana Partners, has around an 8% stake in Whole Foods, which will turn out… Read More
-
14 wildly hot takes we need on this Whole Foods + Amazon thing
Amazon just bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion — which is a huge deal! This is one of the biggest deals of the year and is a big move for Amazon into grocery, a spot where it’s traditionally been extremely bad. It also means that Amazon is going to be a huge competitor with other retailers, starting the foodpocalpyse and sending other grocery stocks crashing. It’s probably… Read More
-
Amazon wants to become Walmart before Walmart can become Amazon
The future of retail will be a combination of both online e-commerce and a brick-and-mortar retail presence – as recent moves from both Walmart and Amazon have shown, including today’s back-to-back announcements from the two rivals, which sees Amazon buying a chain of popular grocery stores with a Whole Foods deal for $13.7 billion, and Walmart picking up yet another online… Read More
-
Other grocery stocks plummet as Amazon buys Whole Foods for $13.7B
Amazon scared investors away from competing grocery stores today when it acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Wal-Mart, Target, Costco, Kroger, and more all saw their share prices sink dramatically. Amazon’s ecommerce empire, sophisticated trucking distribution network, advanced technology, and deep pockets could all help Whole Foods run circles around its old-fashioned rivals. As… Read More
-
Amazon is gobbling Whole Foods for $13.7 billion
Amazon has made a bid to buy Whole Foods in what would be a whopping $13.7 billion deal. The all-cash acquisition (which includes Whole Foods Market’s net debt), will radically shake up any number of businesses and completely changes the online retail and bricks and mortar landscape. Read More