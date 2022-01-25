TechCrunch Survey Sweepstakes: Official Rules

No purchase required to enter or win.

1. ELIGIBILITY: The TechCrunch Survey Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico) who are 18 years of age or older who complete the TechCrunch survey. Employees of Yahoo Inc., its parent company, its advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Sweepstakes, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Sweepstakes (collectively “Sweepstakes Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited by law.



2. SPONSOR: The Sweepstakes is sponsored by Yahoo Inc., 770 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 (“Sponsor”).



3. AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL RULES: Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.



4. ENTRY PERIOD: The Sweepstakes entry period begins at 12:00 pm PT on January 25, 2022 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on February 8, 2022 (the “Entry Period”). Entries received outside of the Entry Period will not be considered.

5. ENTRY: To enter the Sweepstakes, follow the instructions to complete the TechCrunch survey and submit your email address. Completion of the entire survey will result in one (1) entry. Limit one (1) entry per person. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person.



6. DRAWING: At the conclusion of the Entry Period, Sponsor will select the name of one (1) Grand Prize winner in a random drawing of eligible entries received during the Entry Period.

7. REQUIREMENTS OF THE POTENTIAL WINNER: Except where prohibited, the potential winner may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (the “Affidavit/Release”) within a timeframe to be specified. If the potential winner fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release within the required time period, an alternate entrant may be selected in his/her place in a random drawing of all entries received. Acceptance of a prize constitutes consent for Sponsor to use the winner’s name and likeness for editorial, advertising and publicity purposes without additional compensation, except where prohibited by law.

8. PRIZE: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive an iPad mini (approximate retail value $499). No cash or other substitution may be made, except by the Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize is not available for any reason as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. The winner is responsible for any taxes and fees associated with receipt or use of a prize. Prize will be emailed directly to the email address winner provided at time of sweepstakes entry. Sponsor is not responsible for incorrect email addresses submitted.

Except for applicable manufacturer’s standard warranties, the prize is awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose).

9. GENERAL CONDITIONS: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Sweepstakes is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Sweepstakes to address the impairment and then resume the Sweepstakes in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prize at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.



10. RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sweepstakes Entities from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt of any prize. Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Sweepstakes Entities’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in no event shall the Sweepstakes Entities be liable for attorney’s fees. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

11. PRIVACY: By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to Sponsor’s use of your personal information as described in the Yahoo Privacy Policy, located at https://legal.yahoo.com/us/en/yahoo/privacy/index.html. By entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personally identifiable information with the Sweepstakes Entities for the purpose of Sweepstakes administration and prize fulfillment. Within thirty (30) days after the conclusion of the Entry Period, the email addresses of non-winning entrants will be deleted.

12. DISPUTES: Entrants waive all rights to trial in any action or proceeding instituted in connection with these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the Sweepstakes. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Official Rules and/or the Sweepstakes shall be settled by binding arbitration in accordance with the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association. Any such controversy or claim shall be arbitrated on an individual basis, and shall not be consolidated in any arbitration with any claim or controversy of any other party. The arbitration shall be conducted in the State of California. THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND THE INTERPRETATION OF ITS TERMS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT REGARD TO ITS CONFLICTS OF LAWS RULES. For any matters which are not subject to arbitration as set forth in these Official Rules and/or in connection with the entering of any judgment on an arbitration award in connection with these Official Rules and/or the Sweepstakes, Entrants irrevocably submit and consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the state and federal courts located in or closest to the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. Entrants agree not to raise the defense of forum non conveniens.



13. SWEEPSTAKES RESULTS: To request the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to TechCrunch Survey Winner’s List, c/o Yahoo, 110 5th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. Requests must be received by March 31, 2022.