Extra Crunch Community Perks

Aircall

Aircall is a cloud-based phone system that can help satisfy the needs of your customer support and sales teams. It’s easy to set up and scale, intuitive for users, has proven high-quality calls and can connect to your existing CRM in a few clicks. Annual and two-year Extra Crunch members that are new to Aircall and located within the U.S. or Canada can receive two months of free service on an annual Aircall contract. Learn more.

Amazon Web Services

AWS is the premier service for your application hosting needs, and we want to make sure our community is well-resourced to build. We understand that hosting and infrastructure costs can be a major hurdle for tech startups, and we’re hoping that this offer will help better support your team.

What’s included in the perk:

$1,000 in AWS Promotional Credit valid for 1 year

2 months of AWS Business Support

80 credits for self-paced labs

Applications are processed in 7-10 days, once an application is received. Companies may not be eligible for AWS Promotional Credits if they previously received a similar or greater amount of credit. Companies may be eligible to be “topped up” to a higher credit amount if they previously received a lower credit.

This perk is available to annual and 2-year subscribers. There are no country restrictions for this perk. Learn more.

Brex

Brex’s corporate credit card is designed for startups, and Extra Crunch was built for the startup ecosystem. We understand that startups are trying to be as frugal as possible with spending, and we felt that the Brex corporate credit card was the perfect way to stretch those valuable dollars.

Brex gives startup founders and finance teams higher credit limits than what they would get with any other business credit card option, and it does so without requiring a personal credit check or security deposit during the application. There are some impressive reward multipliers across categories like rideshare, travel, and restaurants. It also comes with $50,000 worth of partner offers from AWS, Salesforce and many more.

Full benefits with the Brex for Startups credit card include:

100,000 Brex Rewards points upon signup (equal to about $1,000)

7x points on ridesharing app charges

4x points on travel charges, including Airbnb

Miles transfer program to six airlines (including Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Air France and more) and their loyalty programs

3x points on restaurant charges

2x points on recurring software charges like Salesforce, Slack and GitHub

1x points on all other charges

Discounts on the top services for startups, including Zendesk, Google Ads, SendGrid, AWS, WeWork and more

Automated receipt-capture and expense matching with the Brex mobile app, or via text and email

Built-in integrations with QuickBooks and Xero

And more

This offer is only available to annual and 2-year Extra Crunch members in the United States. Learn more.

TechCrunch Events

Annual and 2-year members can receive a 20% discount on event tickets, plus transcripts from event interviews and panels. Some events, including Disrupt SF, will also have You can find a list of events here.

Zendesk

Zendesk is a customer service and engagement platform that creates better experiences for agents, admins and customers. Zendesk’s products are powerful and flexible, and scale to meet the needs of any business.

Annual and two-year Extra Crunch members that are new to Zendesk and located within the U.S. or Canada can receive a credit for six months of unlimited licenses for any combination of Zendesk Support, Talk, Chat, Guide and Sell products, for free. Zendesk Talk and Zendesk Sell minutes are not included. Learn more.