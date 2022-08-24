Crunchies Awards

The Crunchies is a long-standing tradition in the tech world, where readers nominate products, people and organizations to win the tech world’s equivalent of an Oscar. Nominations are narrowed down into finalists by TechCrunch editors, and those finalists are then sent to the Crunchies Board, comprised of notable VCs, founders, TC writers and tech influencers, all tallied and transported by a law firm. The last Crunchies were held in 2017.

