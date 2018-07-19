Report incidents to TechCrunch staff by calling +1 (415) 579-3838 or emailing codeofconduct@techcrunch.com. If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 911.

TechCrunch will not tolerate any type of harassment of attendees, including the following but not limited to:

Inappropriate physical contact

Unwelcome sexual attention

Display of sexual images in public spaces

Deliberate verbal or physical intimidation

Sustained disruption of talks or other events

Advocating for or encouraging any of the above behaviors

Because of the following but not limited to:

Race

Ethnicity

Gender

Gender identity and expression

Sexual orientation

Disability

Physical appearance

Body size

Age

Religion

As an attendee, you are expected to abide by the guidelines set above. At TechCrunch’s discretion, those deemed in violation will be removed from the venue immediately without a refund and barred from future TechCrunch events.

If you experience or witness a Code of Conduct violation, report it to TechCrunch staff by calling +1 (415) 579-3838 or emailing codeofconduct@techcrunch.com. You may also report it directly to:

Security staff stationed throughout the venue

TechCrunch volunteers, identifiable by their TechCrunch T-shirts

TechCrunch employees

We base the TechCrunch Code of Conduct on the principles of inclusion, equality, diversity and respect. These guidelines are necessary to ensure that everyone can safely enjoy TechCrunch events. By purchasing a ticket to, working for, vending at or sponsoring any TechCrunch event, conference and conference-related social event, you agree to the policies set forth above.