The top 8 companies from Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 2

You might have read recently that one of the biggest obstacles to building self-driving technologies is a shortage of special laser sensors like LiDAR that help cars figure out what’s around them. These sensors — which emits short pulses of laser light so that software in a vehicle can create a 3D image of its surroundings — can also be atrociously expensive, ranging from $80,000 to $8,000. Now, lvl5 thinks it has an even better, cheaper, and more plentiful solution: computer vision software that extracts visual landmarks like stop signs and landlines, then aggregates the data into a kind of 3D map of the world that enables cars to triangulate their locations down to within an inch. Basically, the company says it can achieve the same level of accuracy as LiDAR. But better, it alleges, its system combines its software with cheap cameras, opening up the possibility for the mass production of self-driving cars. Even more interesting here: lvl5 thinks that software will become a commodity, so it isn’t even charging for it right now. It sees the big money instead in its mapping data (and that ain’t free).