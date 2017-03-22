The top 8 companies from Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 2
3D printing factories, machine learning APIs, and electric planes made our list of the most high-potential startups out of the 51 that presented at Y Combinator’s Winter 2017 Demo Day 2. We asked the top Silicon Valley investors and conferred with the TechCrunch team to pick these 8 companies. But there were plenty more startups with big opportunities from this batch of backend engineering, hard science, and enterprise products.
You can click through/scroll to learn about each of our picks. Also, be sure to read our full coverage of the 52 companies from Day 1, our top 7 startups from Day 1, and all 51 startups from Day 2.
Additional reporting by Sarah Buhr, Ryan Lawler, and Connie Loizos
Voodoo Manufacturing – A robotic 3D printing factory
Wright Electric – Boeing for electric airplanes
Lively – Modern healthcare savings account (HSA)
Indigo Fair – Amazon for local retailers
NanoNets – A machine learning API
Ledger Investing – Helps insurance companies reduce risk
RankScience – Software-automated SEO
lvl5 — Computer vision maps for autonomous vehicles
