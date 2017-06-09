The most hilariously awful volume controls ever

0/19 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
Fed up with those sensitive volume sliders? It could be A LOT worse. Redditors dreamed up the most absurd possible interfaces for controlling the sound on a video. Click through (desktop) or scroll down (mobile) to see these witty, frustrating, and hysterical designs.
Volume Slingshot
I scream, you scream, we all scream for volume
Fremium Volume
Almost right…almost right…DAMMIT
Whoever's at zero please log off, I'm at the library!
40…45…50…ZERO! *throws computer out window*
Well, do ya, punk?
Volume Hero
Life of (scrolling through) Pi
What a drag
*Scribbles furiously*
Voluming – the newest Olympic sport
Doubles as a wrist exerciser
Are you the volume wizard the prophecy foretold?
For all you enterprise minions
For low volume, crouch
They almost had it for a second there
So simple, there's no buttons
Oh gee, thanks
