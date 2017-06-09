The most hilariously awful volume controls ever

Fed up with those sensitive volume sliders? It could be A LOT worse. Redditors dreamed up the most absurd possible interfaces for controlling the sound on a video. Click through (desktop) or scroll down (mobile) to see these witty, frustrating, and hysterical designs.

Volume Slingshot

Via BMJ

I scream, you scream, we all scream for volume

Via KittensFromSpace

Fremium Volume

Via jetstream96r

Almost right…almost right…DAMMIT

Via PM_ME_YOUR_WATERMELO

Whoever's at zero please log off, I'm at the library!

Via NeverMakesMistakes

40…45…50…ZERO! *throws computer out window*

Via RiderAnton

Well, do ya, punk?

Via The_Steganographer

Volume Hero

Via NimBim

Life of (scrolling through) Pi

Via RenixReborn

What a drag

Via mienys

*Scribbles furiously*

Via Agne240

Voluming – the newest Olympic sport

Via Maximuso

Doubles as a wrist exerciser

Via HizkiFW

Are you the volume wizard the prophecy foretold?

Via DPG_Kirito

For all you enterprise minions

Via BoxIdea

For low volume, crouch

Via thatother1guy

They almost had it for a second there

Via TromezHuezar

So simple, there's no buttons

Via MrZacharyJensen

Oh gee, thanks

Via NibblyPig

