With SpaceX in the mix, check out all these modern spacesuit designs

SpaceX’s new spacesuit design got photographed for the first time today, and it’s a high-fashion option for extra-atmospheric wear. But SpaceX’s suit isn’t the only option for galactic explorers – a lot of new options have been debuted recently, fueled in part by the glut of interest in commercial crewed spaceflight.

Not all spacesuits are created equal, or with the same use cases in mind, so there’s a fair bit of variation in the incarnations laid out in this gallery. But all of them have to put safety first, since the hope is they’ll help usher in a new era of humans doing work in orbit and beyond.