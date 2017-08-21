What’s new in Android Oreo

One of the highlights of this release are updates to how Android handles notifications. With Notification Dots, you can always see which app has anything new to show you and a long tap on the app’s icon now brings up a menu with the last notification, shortcuts and a link to the app’s widgets and the app’s info screen in the Android settings.

A long tap on the actual notification in your drawer will also bring up a new menu where, once apps enable this, you will get more control over which notifications you want to see.