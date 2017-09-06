What to expect from the Steve Jobs Theater at the new iPhone reveal

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/8 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

What to expect from the Steve Jobs Theater at the new iPhone reveal

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

For the very first time, Apple is opening up the brand new Steve Jobs theater to unveil new iPhones (and more, we think) on September 12. This Apple Campus has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, one of our first stories on the new HQ was written by MG Siegler. In any case, folks will be allowed to visit the Steve Jobs Theater for the first time next week. But what will they find?

1/8

Location

The Steve Jobs Theater sits on a hill just outside of the main Apple Campus ring, overlooking the rest of the HQ.

2/8

Lobby

The lobby has a diameter of 165 feet and glass walls that are 20 feet tall. In true Apple fashion, it’s said to be quite sparse.

3/8

Aerial View

In this unauthorized drone video, you can check out the progress on the theater as of late August, as well as its location in relation to the rest of the Apple HQ.

4/8

Layout

The main theater is underground, occupying four stories, with two staircases and stadium seating that can fit 1,000 guests.

Advertisement
5/8

Leather Seats

MercuryNews reported in March that each of the 1,000 audience seats are leather, and based on the budget of the theater, cost Apple around $14,000 apiece. (Obviously, the chairs pictured are not the real SJ Theater seats.)

6/8

  1. 21149149_114188465922410_6564725695094718464_n

  2. 21226940_673662319510297_5809101026283749376_n

  3. 21227619_159910737897604_7055126632910028800_n

  4. 21294911_372102079874852_6021739286536126464_n-1

  5. 21294911_372102079874852_6021739286536126464_n

 View Slideshow
Exit

Inside

These photos, from MacMagazine, show the theater construction and stadium seating.

7/8

Elevators

According to reports from Bloomberg, elevators within the Steve Jobs theaters rotate as they go up and down so that users can enter through one door on one side and exit through the same door on the other side. (Also, not the real elevators.)

8/8

Demo Space

Bloomberg also says that a wall will retract to reveal the demonstration room, where members of the media can check out the new devices. (You guessed it! That’s not the retracting demo room door.)

SEE SLIDESHOW

10 of the top-funded startups to fail in 2017

by Matt Burns
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP