What each model of the iPhone added to the game

Some of you may be too young to remember before there was an app store, but originally the iPhone came with a handful of apps and that’s all you got.

The App Store did a few things. First, it put to shame existing mobile software stores, which were generally carrier-locked things where you could buy another copy of Bejeweled or a ringtone. Second, it established the iPhone, and smartphones generally, as platforms that could be made to do far more than just what they shipped with. Third, it created a marketplace for developers that has become a global business of its own, launching many a game and app with its own enormous effects.

Technically this isn’t a hardware feature, but the move to 3G is what made it possible; without high-speed data, how could you expect news and social apps to work?

Honorable mention: GPS built in meant people could now rely entirely on their phone for getting around — a blessing and a curse.