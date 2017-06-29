What each model of the iPhone added to the game
It was 10 years ago today that Steve Jobs announced the long-rumored iPhone to a crowd of tech lovers excited to a fever pitch.
We’ve already looked at the history of the iPhone going back to the Newton, but 10 years of iPhone have brought us more than a dozen devices, each of which brought something new and important to the smartphone game. And while it must be said that Apple was only occasionally the first to bring a given feature to market, it was often the first to have them widely adopted.
Let’s go through them, shall we?
Original iPhone (2007): A true touchscreen interface
iPhone 3G (2008): The App Store
iPhone 3GS (2009): The rhythm
iPhone 4 (2010): Eye candy
iPhone 4s (2011): Siri
iPhone 5 (2012): Lightning
iPhone 5s (2013): Touch ID
iPhone 5C (2013): A lesson in humility
iPhone 6 and 6 Plus (2014): Large at last
iPhone 6s and 6s Plus (2015): 3D touch, maybe? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2016): Goodbye headphone jack
iPhone SE (2016): Mighty mite
The next ten years
