We got our hands on the new red limited-edition iPhone 7 Plus

We got our hands on the new red limited-edition iPhone 7 Plus

Earlier this week, Apple announced a red version of its iPhone to support HIV/AIDS charity (RED). This is the first time that Apple has supported the charity through its flagship phone. The phone was made available today in select countries, and we got our hands on one. Take a look at our pics from this limited-edition Apple phone.

Unboxing the red iPhone

A portion of each sale of the phones will benefit the charity, for which Apple has already raised around $130 million. This accounts for more than a quarter of the $465 million the charity has raised to help battle HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

Unboxing the red iPhone

The new iPhone joins a number of other (RED) Apple products, including Beats headphones and other accessories. Apple has also contributed App Store purchases to the charity.

Unboxing the red iPhone

Apple is the largest corporate donor to the fund. The charity’s other corporate partners include SAP, Salesforce and Bank of America.

Unboxing the red iPhone

The phone has a sharp red back, with a white front and a silver Apple logo on the back.

Unboxing the red iPhone

The phone is available in the U.S. this week and will be in 40 other countries later this month and five more in April.

