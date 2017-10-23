Watch the Amazon HQ2 video pitches from Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, Philly, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and DFW

Cities, regions and states are throwing everything at Amazon in the hopes the giant company will pick them to house its second headquarters. Amazon says 238 cities submitted proposals and many cities included sizzle videos in their pitch.

Here are the videos from Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Dallas and Fort Worth. Each are different. Some show building renders and highlight city infrastructure. Others lean on emotions to help get Amazon’s attention.

In the end these videos will not sway Amazon’s decision. Amazon will pick a second headquarters based on a stringent set of requirements rather than the emotions generated by a couple minute video but these are fun videos nonetheless.