Up close with the Tesla Model 3, inside and out

The Tesla Model 3 was delivered to its first 30 customers at a special event for employees at Tesla’s Fremont factory on Friday night. Here’s a look at some images of a few of those initial production vehicles, both outside the car and from within, from the perspective of the surprisingly spacious backseat.

Tesla Model 3 in Pearl White

The profile of the vehicle. It’s shorter than the Model S, but shares a lot of the same design lines.

Model 3 profile view

The Model 3 closer up in profile. The handles are flush with the door but pop out when pushed on one side.

Model 3 rear side panel

Here you can see the shortened back end, which slopes rather abruptly into the trunk.

Model 3 front side panel

The nose is likewise shortened, but the detail over the wheel still makes it feel somewhat shark-like, just like the Model S.

Model 3 wheel

A closer look at that front wheel. This is the standard 18-inch option.

Model 3 front end

The front has no grille, and this is the premium version with included fog lights and a glass roof.

Tesla Model 3 front end

A front-on view of the Model 3 from above. It’s still definitely a Tesla car.

Tesla Model 3 front angle

The opposite front angle view, showing those curves and that low front body.

Tesla Model 3 rear angle

The view from behind. Tesla has almost no model badging on these vehicles as far as I could see, beyond the logo.

In-car display

Here’s that 15-inch in-car touchscreen, which is the only instrument or infotainment panel of any kind.

In-car climate controls

The climate control in the bottom left corner allows the passenger to specify where air is directed from the hidden vents.

Steering wheel controls

Two knob/dial combos on the steering wheel let you control a range of functions. Here, the display is showing you can adjust the wheel position.

Infotainment display

A look at some of the many controls on the configurable screen.

Close-up touchscreen view

Here’s a closer look at that display, which proved bright and easy to read in all lighting conditions.

In-car navigation

Here’s the included navigation and mapping software on that 15-inch display.

Red Tesla Model 3

Maybe you’d prefer it in red?

Model 3 Interior Rear Seat – Blue Sky

Here’s that back seat, which is surprisingly roomy.

Model 3 Dashboard – Head on view

Here’s the totally minimal front panel, including no displays beyond that large 15-inch touchscreen.

