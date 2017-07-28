0/18 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
Up close with the Tesla Model 3, inside and out
The Tesla Model 3 was delivered to its first 30 customers at a special event for employees at Tesla’s Fremont factory on Friday night. Here’s a look at some images of a few of those initial production vehicles, both outside the car and from within, from the perspective of the surprisingly spacious backseat.
Tesla Model 3 in Pearl White
Model 3 profile view
Model 3 rear side panel
Model 3 front side panel
Model 3 wheel
Model 3 front end
Tesla Model 3 front end
Tesla Model 3 front angle
Tesla Model 3 rear angle
In-car display
In-car climate controls
Steering wheel controls
Infotainment display
Close-up touchscreen view
In-car navigation
Red Tesla Model 3
Model 3 Interior Rear Seat – Blue Sky
Model 3 Dashboard – Head on view
