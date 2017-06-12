Ubisoft’s E3 2017 games include Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2 and more

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/8 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

Ubisoft’s E3 2017 games include Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2 and more

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

Ubisoft is one of the biggest game publishers, with an immense catalogue of games spanning all genres. This year’s E3 presentation includes a new Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry 5, but also a collaboration with Nintendo, as well as several new titles in completely new and recognizable game series.

Click through (desktop) or scroll down (mobile) to see what new games you’ll be playing this fall, leading into next year.

1/8

Assassin's Creed Origins

The Assassin’s Creed series took a year-long break to revitalize itself. The result of that break is a new game with new mechanics that takes you to the very beginnings of the Assassin’s Brotherhood: the age of Ancient Egypt.

2/8

The Crew 2

The Crew is back with a sequel that includes Formula 1, speed boating, planes, motorcycles and cars on and off-road. I can’t think of another video game that covers this many forms of motorsports, so it’s worth checking out.

3/8

Far Cry 5

Set in the open-world, fictional Hope County of Montana, players will be tasked to survive and defeat the religious cultists that have toppled over the quiet life.

It’s up to your guns, cunning and willingness to mutilate your enemies to survive in the wilderness. It all sounds like a plan to me.

4/8

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Set in System 3, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the prequel to the original. Societies among the stars are comprised of hybrid lifeforms, enslaved by corporations to colonize new planets.

Advertisement
5/8

Skull and Bones

Ubisoft’s Singapore studio observed and refined on the ship battle formula seen in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag to create a new game and IP, called Skull and Bones.

Set in the Indian Ocean, players will be able to take part in 5v5 PvP naval battles in an open-world setting. There’s also customizeable ships, with tactical importance set on managing your sails, crew and fleet.

6/8

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

It’s IP crossover time at Ubisoft. Nintendo’s Mario will team up with Ubisoft’s Rabbids to fight for — the kingdom, I suppose?

Watch the trailer, it might make more a bit more sense.

7/8

Transference

A psychological thriller game, set in virtual reality designed to be part-movie, part-game. Transference is a collaboration between studios SpectreVision and Ubisoft and is expected to launch early next year.

8/8

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

If you needed a fix of crude humor, then the new South Park game for PC, Xbox One and PS4 might be for you. Different strokes for different folks, is what I always say.

SEE SLIDESHOW

The most hilariously awful volume controls

by Josh Constine
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP