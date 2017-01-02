0/6 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
Top predictions on tech in 2017 from Norwest Venture Partners
With a portfolio including blockbuster names like the ride-hailing service Uber and cardiac health technology developer iRhythm, Norwest Venture Partners‘ team has ranged far and wide through the tech landscape.
Here are their predictions for what’s ahead in 2017 and perhaps an indication of where the team will spend some of the $1.2 billion they raised for their thirteenth fund just one year ago.
Real estate technology finally makes its debut
Mental health tools and therapy will become ubiquitous
Fintech will continue to ramp
Insurance Tech Heats Up
Here's what's next in EdTech
Digital Therapeutics: patient engagement will be the blockbuster of 2017
