Top 10 digital media predictions for 2017

Consider this the “AT&T Effect,” as the titans of both technology (platforms) and content (creators) react to the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Verizon is already rumored to be eyeing CBS. And, Netflix’s long-term vulnerability means that active discussions will take place in 2017 to buy it (Disney already was rumored to be interested in 2016). Don’t be surprised if one of the usual suspects is that potential buyer (Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google/YouTube, Verizon), or even some less usual suspects (such as massive international player Alibaba).

Related bonus prediction — t he pace of smaller (yet still strategically significant) digital-first media M&A will accelerate, as well. Traditional media’s increasing multi-platform urgency will cause several of them to focus like never before on those remaining digital-first video companies that are category leaders. Tastemade and Jukin’ Media are leading contenders.