These 5 augmented reality apps show the future of the iPhone

The next version of iOS will bring augmented reality to the masses through a software package called ARKit. As the following demos show, this will turn the iPhone into a window of a new world filled with people, objects and dreams that seemingly coexist with the real world.

TechCrunch got an early look at some of the apps developers built using ARKit. They’re impressive: Ikea furniture appears in your room, a very hungry caterpillar comes to life and walkers from The Walking Dead can be killed with AR weapons.

Apple is not alone in this quest. Google just announced its version of ARKit that will allow Android phones in on the fun, too.