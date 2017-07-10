These 13 gifs show Apple ARKit’s massive potential



Apple’s latest operating system may still be chugging along through the phase of developer betas, but we’ve already been seeing a lot of the projects developers have been building for the company’s ARKit augmented reality platform for iOS.

The set of developer tools carries out the heavy-lifting of location mapping, allowing creators to focus their energies on what makes the most sense when you set out mixing the physical and digital worlds.

For now, devs are just beginning to experiment with the new medium and it’s clear there’s a lot more to come from Apple’s early foray into the augmented reality space. Click through some of these early highlights found on the Twitter account @MadeWithARKit.

While a good deal of these align with demos that have been put on things like Microsoft’s HoloLens, the promise that soon these capabilities will be on millions of iOS devices gives developers a much larger audience (and incentive) to begin experimenting. Add in the rumors that Apple’s next generation iPhones will feature enhanced depth-sensing AR-focused camera sensor modules and things get even more interesting for the platform.

It’s worth noting that most of these apps are still in the gimmicky “wow, how neat!” sort of phase. It’s the same as when you downloaded the Zippo lighter app for your iPhone and showed it to all of your friends. Where the use cases go beyond these will further define where augmented reality moves on Apple’s mobile platforms. It is clear that Apple had built a very technically-sophisticated system for phone-based SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and that its ecosystem may have a much easier time courting developers than AR platforms from Snap, Facebook and Google.

Dancing figures

ARKit will have the potential to bring story-telling into familiar spaces and enhance the bond between viewer and subject.

Source: Tomás Garcia

Measuring things!

One of the few actually useful demos to emerge reimagines the ARKit tool as a tape measurer with some pretty notable accuracy.

Source: Laan Labs

Menu visualization

It might be a lot to ask restaurants to 3D scan their menu options but a lot less food will get sent back to kitchens in a world where the menu is this visual.

Source: Alper Guler

Portals to virtual worlds

This demo really shows the potential of ARKit to bring VR worlds to your phone thanks to its sophisticated tracking.

Source: Nedd

Desktop basketball

Volumetric capture isn’t an easy task but for studios with the right equipment, you can bring your favorite athletes and celebrities right into your home.

Source:  应高选

SpaceX rocket landing

A very cool demo that highlights how fun interactions between physical and digital objects can be when everything looks right.

Source: Tomás Garcia

AR Painting

Google made waves when it brought Tilt Brush to VR, letting users paint in virtual reality. This demo reimagines that functionality in a phone-based AR environment.

Source: Laan Labs

Minecraft everything

Minecraft is on a lot of platforms already, one of which is VR. This demo reimagines the insanely-popular series in an AR world.

Source: Matthew Hallberg

Space Invader office battles

Just another day at the office… This time seen through Apple’s ARKit.

Source: Daniel Rodriguez

3D model viewing

The folks at Sketchfab have built up a huge library of 3D objects, ARKit will make it easy to few them in an AR environment.

Source: Sketchfab

Van Gogh model

An interesting window into how AR could shape how we view artwork.

Source: Mark Dawson

LaCroix for days

No explanation necessary.

Source: Aaron Ng

Solar system exploration

The educational use cases of ARKit may be pretty notable, especially given the amount of iPads currently in K-12 classrooms.

Source: @krutosh

