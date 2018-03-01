The top smartphones of MWC 2018

Like CES, this week’s Mobile World Congress feels like a bit of a down year, now that the smoke has cleared. Perhaps its was fact that Samsung’s big news stole the show before it even began. Maybe it’s companies’ continued push to launch handsets on their own terms. It could also be that, as many have predicted, the age of the smartphone is truly drawing to an end.

Still, the show wasn’t without its highlights. We did manage to see handful of devices actually worth writing home about. Here are the biggest, best or just generally most notable handsets we spotted this week in Barcelona.