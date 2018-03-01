The top smartphones of MWC 2018

The top smartphones of MWC 2018

Like CES, this week’s Mobile World Congress feels like a bit of a down year, now that the smoke has cleared. Perhaps its was fact that Samsung’s big news stole the show before it even began. Maybe it’s companies’ continued push to launch handsets on their own terms. It could also be that, as many have predicted, the age of the smartphone is truly drawing to an end.

Still, the show wasn’t without its highlights. We did manage to see handful of devices actually worth writing home about. Here are the biggest, best or just generally most notable handsets we spotted this week in Barcelona.

1/7

Best Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S9

This one’s a no-brainer. Samsung’s won the show before it even started. The Galaxy S9 isn’t a revolutionary addition to the line, but the new flagship adds enough key features to keep things fresh. Low light photography is the most practical of the bunch, and Super Slow Motion is the most fun. AR Emojis are admittedly creepy, but that’s nothing a Disney partnership can’t cure.

2/7

Best Retro Phone: Nokia 8110

Once again, HMD managed to capture the hearts and minds of our readers by dusting the cobwebs off another Nokia classic. This time out, the company revamped Neo’s favorite slider, adding 4G and a few key social media apps to the mix.

3/7

Best Rugged Phone: Cat S61

This is probably a two-way tie between Bullett’s Land Rover Explore and the Cat S61, but we’re giving the advantage to the latter for a selfish reason: it’s definitely coming to the U.S. A work horse in the truest sense, the handset can livestream thermal imaging videos and measure distances with an on-board laser pointer.

4/7

Best iPhone X Knockoff: Asus Zenfone 5

This was a surprisingly competitive category, as smartphone makers borrowed more than just the notch. Asus’ Zenfone 5, however, is not only almost identical to Apple’s premium flagship from the front (until you turn it on, of course), it’s half the price. That’s in spite of sporting a Snapdragon 845. Bonus for the company’s continued allegiance to the headphone jack.

5/7

Best Budget Phone: ZTE Blade V9

For all of its weird and frequent experiments, ZTE still knows how to deliver some premium features on a budget. The Blade V9 doesn’t have exact pricing yet, but the phone will cost less than $300 when it arrives in the US, a price that includes dual-rear facing cameras, improved low light shooting and a glass back design.

6/7

Best Phone Gimmick: LG's ThinQ image recognition

The term AI was been bandied about all over the place this year to discuss various smartphone camera features. Give how central it was to the relaunch of the LG V30, it’s a good thing the company also tossed in a cool visual component that looked like something right out of A Beautiful Mind. 

7/7

Best Smartphone Ghosting: Huawei P20

This year, the phones that weren’t here arguably dominated the news cycle as much as those that were. None, however, loomed larger than the P20, launching next month in neighboring France. The handset was leaking all over the place this week, and for good measure, the company even parked a giant truck out front advertising its upcoming arrival.

