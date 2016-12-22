The top 7 trends in the auto industry for 2017

In an industry such as automotive where technology is pouring in at an unprecedented rate, incipient trends are multiplying like vehicles on the roadways at rush hour. Some trends for 2017 are inevitable given developments in recent years while others are more disruptive, bleeding into multiple areas. Consider how Uber disrupted the taxi market and fundamentally changed the transportation sector.

Trends emerge first among early adopters so watching their behavior is a good crystal ball. The good news for automotive OEMs and the vast array of related companies involved in this business is that there will likely be more funding available next year to develop new technologies embraced by these early adopters and refine current ones due to political and financial forces. This should make 2017 an exciting year for the industry — and therefore, for consumers.

The most provocative trends are those on the disruptive side. What will we see in that arena in 2017?

Gallery compiled by Anna Escher.